ISRO Successfully Launches NVS-03 Satellite, Restores NavIC To Minimum Operational Configuration

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched its second-generation navigation satellite, NVS-03, aboard a GSLV rocket, restoring India's independent regional navigation satellite system, NavIC, to its minimum operational configuration of four satellites.

The satellite was injected into its designated Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), marking a significant step towards strengthening India's indigenous navigation capabilities.

The 2,232-kg NVS-03 satellite will complement three other navigation satellites currently in operation, including NVS-01. It is equipped with indigenous and procured atomic clocks and is designed to support a range of applications, including real-time tracking of trains, vehicles and shipping vessels.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said the restoration of the NavIC constellation would strengthen Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services. He also highlighted its importance in the government's 'one nation, one time' initiative.

GSLV Rocket Places NVS-03 In Designated Orbit

The 50-metre-tall GSLV rocket carrying NVS-03 lifted off at its scheduled time of 11.51 pm on Friday from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, following a 24-hour countdown.

After a flight lasting approximately 18 minutes, the rocket successfully completed the performance of all three stages, including its complex cryogenic upper stage. The primary payload subsequently separated from the launch vehicle and was placed into the designated GTO.

Addressing the team after the successful launch, Narayanan said three satellites, including NVS-01, were already functioning successfully, while the addition of NVS-03 had restored NavIC's minimum operational configuration and PNT services.

"NavIC ((Navigation with Indian Constellation) is a strategic national asset which provides independent access to Position, Navigation, Timing services, and it is also used for civilian applications like real time tracking of trains, vehicles, shipping vessels," he said.

He further asserted that the NavIC constellation was an important component of the 'one nation, one time' project.

NVS-03 To Strengthen India's Indigenous Navigation System

NavIC, or Navigation with Indian Constellation, is India's independent regional satellite navigation system and serves as the country's version of GPS. Its coverage extends across India and approximately 1,500 km beyond its borders.

The NVS-03 satellite features an indigenous Rubidium atomic clock and will transmit navigation signals across the L1, L5 and S bands to strengthen India's regional positioning services.

Speaking about the satellite's capabilities, Narayanan said one of the indigenous atomic clocks had already been placed in orbit.

The satellite is also expected to strengthen the infrastructure supporting Indian Standard Time (IST), with the government having recently notified the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026.

Satellite To Reach Final Orbital Slot At 32.5 Degrees East

The targeted orbit for NVS-03 has a planned perigee, or closest point to Earth, of 170 km and an apogee, or farthest point from Earth, of 37,023 km.

The satellite will subsequently use its onboard propulsion system to reach its final geosynchronous orbital slot at 32.5 degrees East.

As a measure to ensure the reliability of its propulsion system, ISRO launched the satellite with its pyrotechnic valves already open. The agency adopted this as an unprecedented safety measure for the mission.

Narayanan said all the vehicle systems performed as predicted and the GSLV rocket, in its 20th flight, had successfully and precisely injected NVS-03 into its designated orbit.

He also noted that the mission was completed with the shortest turnaround time of 56 days between two successive GSLV missions.

ISRO Chief Congratulates Team, Highlights Industry Contribution

Narayanan congratulated the entire ISRO team, industrial partners and academia for the successful accomplishment. He also said that nearly 80 per cent of the mission's budget had been pumped into Indian industries.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh congratulated Team ISRO on the successful launch of the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission.

He said the achievement reflected India's growing capabilities in space technology and its commitment to strengthening sovereign indigenous navigation capabilities.

The ISRO chief also announced that the EOS-05 geo-imaging satellite, launched in September, was functioning perfectly and that the space agency was receiving outstanding data from it.

(With agency inputs)