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English NewsLifestylePet First | Bringing Flowers Home? These 5 Blooms Could Be Dangerous For Your Cat

Pet First | Bringing Flowers Home? These 5 Blooms Could Be Dangerous For Your Cat

Pet First: Several popular flowers can pose serious health risks to cats if chewed or ingested. From highly toxic lilies to daffodils, tulips, daisies, and hydrangeas.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
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  • Choose cat-safe flowers like roses and orchids carefully.

Bringing flowers into your home can brighten up a room, but some popular blooms can pose a serious risk to cats. While certain varieties are considered safe, others contain compounds that may cause anything from stomach irritation to life-threatening organ damage. Curious cats may chew leaves, investigate bouquets or drink water from a vase, making it important to know which flowers to avoid. Lilies, daffodils, tulips, daisies and hydrangeas are among the blooms that deserve caution. Understanding their risks, recognising possible symptoms and knowing when to contact a veterinarian can help cat parents prevent accidental poisoning and respond quickly when exposure occurs.

Flowers That Can Harm Cats

  1. Lilies

Lilies are among the most dangerous flowers for cats. Several types, including Easter lilies, Asiatic lilies and Oriental lilies, can cause severe poisoning. Even small amounts of plant material, pollen or water from a vase may lead to acute kidney injury. Symptoms can include vomiting, drooling, lethargy and loss of appetite. Some cases may progress to kidney failure. For this reason, lilies are best kept entirely out of homes where cats live.

  1. Daffodils

Daffodils contain toxic compounds, particularly in their bulbs, although the leaves and flowers can also be harmful. If a cat chews on the plant, it may develop vomiting, diarrhoea, drooling and abdominal discomfort. Larger amounts, especially of the bulb, can lead to more serious effects, including tremors, seizures and abnormal heart rhythms.

  1. Tulips

Tulips are another flower that cat owners should handle carefully. Their bulbs contain the highest concentration of toxic substances. Ingestion may cause drooling, vomiting, diarrhoea and irritation of the mouth. Eating a larger quantity can result in more serious symptoms, including breathing difficulties. Keeping tulip bulbs and cut flowers away from curious pets is the safest approach.

  1. Daisies

Although daisies are generally less toxic than lilies, they are not completely risk-free. Eating the flowers or other parts of the plant may cause vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive salivation, or skin irritation. The effects can vary depending on the type of daisy and the amount consumed. It is better to prevent cats from chewing on them.

  1. Hydrangeas

Hydrangeas contain compounds that can cause digestive upset if ingested. Cats that eat the plant may experience vomiting, diarrhoea and lethargy. Serious poisoning is uncommon and usually associated with consuming larger quantities, but the flowers and leaves should still be kept away from pets, particularly cats that spend time outdoors.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 6 Strange Things Dogs Do That Are Actually Completely Normal

What To Do If Your Cat Eats A Toxic Flower

If you suspect your cat has chewed or swallowed a potentially toxic flower, contact a veterinarian promptly. Do not wait for symptoms to appear, especially if the plant may be a lily.

Renee Schmid, DVM, DABVT, DABT, veterinary toxicologist and manager of veterinary medicine and professional services at Pet Poison Helpline, explains why home treatment can be dangerous:

"A lot of times we will want to try and get these cats to vomit and to see if we can get some of that plant material back, and unfortunately there's no safe way to induce vomiting in cats at home or outside of a clinic," Schmid says. "There are prescription medications that are only available and have to be given by a veterinarian to try and get cats to vomit."

Do not attempt to make your cat vomit using household remedies. If possible, keep a sample or photograph of the plant to help the veterinarian identify it.

ALSO READ | Pet First | When Can Puppies Go Outside? Know The Right Time And Safety Precautions

Cat-Safe Flowers To Consider

Cat parents do not have to avoid flowers altogether. Some commonly considered pet-friendly options include roses, orchids, sunflowers, snapdragons, petunias, marigolds, lilacs, jasmine and hibiscus. However, even non-toxic plants can cause stomach upset if eaten in large quantities, and pesticides or floral treatments may create additional risks.

Before bringing any plant into your home, check its exact species and confirm its safety through a reliable veterinary or animal-poison-control source. A little care when choosing flowers can help keep your cat safe while allowing you to enjoy plants indoors or outdoors.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is it unsafe to induce vomiting in cats at home?

There is no safe way to induce vomiting in cats at home or outside of a clinic. Prescription medications for this purpose must be administered by a veterinarian.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pet Health Tulips Daffodils Pet First Flowers Toxic To Cats Toxic Flowers For Cats Cat Poisoning Lilies And Cats Daisies Hydrangeas Cat Safety Cat-Friendly Plants Flower Safety Veterinary Advice
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