Crisis In National Conference? 24 MLAs Raise Demands Against Omar Abdullah Amid Cabinet Rejig

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Twenty-four NC MLAs demanded government reforms after cabinet expansion.

Legislators sought removal of advisor, Deputy CM, and cabinet restructuring.

Farooq Abdullah removed Mubarak Gul as general secretary amid dissent.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is facing mounting dissent within National Conference (NC), days after expanding his Cabinet. As many as 24 party MLAs have reportedly joined hands to demand changes in the government and greater internal democracy, putting the party leadership under pressure. The legislators held a closed-door meeting in Srinagar on Friday, where they discussed a series of demands, including the removal of the Chief Minister's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. They have also sought a complete restructuring of the Council of Ministers.

24 MLAs Rally Behind Internal Reforms

At least 18 NC legislators attended the meeting at the residence of Qaisar Jamshid Lone, who represents the Lolab constituency. Another six MLAs reportedly participated through video conference, taking the number of legislators backing the initiative to 24.

The group comprises legislators from both the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region. They have sought greater accountability in governance and questioned the criteria adopted for the recent Cabinet expansion.

“We want to meet the Chief Minister to convey our demands. We are not against the party, but it cannot be business as usual. He (the CM) should listen to us and make changes that are in the interest of the party and the government,” a disgruntled MLA said, as per reports.

The NC has 41 MLAs in the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. It formed the government with support from Congress, which has six legislators, besides smaller parties and Independents.

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Removal Of Advisor, Deputy CM Among Key Demands

Sources said the legislators signed a resolution seeking the removal of Nasir Aslam Wani as the Chief Minister's advisor and the dismissal of certain ministers.

“We have taken an oath to fight for internal democracy in the party. We want the removal of the CM’s advisor and some ministers, a roadmap for implementing the party manifesto, and the empowerment of MLAs,” another legislator said.

The group has reportedly identified four key demands: Wani's removal, the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, dropping ministers who have completed two years in office and restructuring the entire Cabinet.

Some senior legislators also reportedly became emotional while recounting their experiences with the party leadership and the Chief Minister's advisor.

The legislators are also learnt to have sought the resignation of the entire Council of Ministers and the formation of a fresh Cabinet through consensus.

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Farooq Abdullah Removes Mubarak Gul As General Secretary

Amid the reported dissent, NC president Farooq Abdullah removed Mubarak Gul from the post of party general secretary. Gul had attended the meeting at Lone's residence.

The development comes days after the Cabinet expansion, following which Gul, who had reportedly sought a ministerial berth, was elevated to the organisational position.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah are in New Delhi.

NC spokesperson Ifra Jan rejected suggestions of a major revolt within the party and questioned reports that 20 MLAs had attended the meeting.

“They are saying 20 MLAs held this particular meeting. Where is this figure of 20 coming from? Is there a photograph or a list of names? Somebody anonymously claims 20 and everyone else repeats it without any investigative corroboration,” she said.

Ruhullah Mehdi's Differences With NC Leadership

The latest developments have also brought renewed attention to the differences between the NC leadership and MP Ruhullah Mehdi, who has repeatedly questioned the party's position on Article 370.

Mehdi entered electoral politics in 2002 after winning the Budgam Assembly seat. He retained the constituency in 2008 and 2014 and became the youngest minister in the state Cabinet in 2009. He was later appointed the NC's chief spokesperson in 2015.

However, following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Mehdi distanced himself from the party's approach of maintaining silence on the issue. He argued that the NC should demand the restoration of Article 370 rather than limit its position to seeking the restoration of statehood.

In August, Farooq Abdullah said Mehdi would not have won the parliamentary election without the NC's backing. He also challenged him to pursue the restoration of Article 370 independently if he believed it was achievable.

Mehdi responded that Farooq Abdullah had, for the first time, asked something of him and said he would not disappoint the NC president.