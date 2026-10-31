Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two foreign nationals died at Bengaluru hotel pool.

Suspected electric shock killed victims; two others injured.

American tourist and hotel staff attempted rescue, are stable.

Police investigating possible electrical fault and safety lapse.

Two foreign nationals died after a suspected electric shock at the swimming pool of a five-star hotel in Bengaluru on Friday evening, October 30. Two others, including an American national and a hotel employee, who tried to rescue them, were injured in the incident at the Conrad Hotel in the city's Halasuru area.

According to the police, the two deceased were from Germany and Slovakia. They were found in suspicious circumstances at the swimming pool located on the hotel's third floor. Preliminary investigation suggests that an electric shock may have caused their deaths, although the exact cause is yet to be established.

American Tourist, Hotel Lifeguard Injured In Rescue Attempt

Two people were injured while attempting to rescue those in the swimming pool. They have been identified as 41-year-old American tourist Mathew Desantis and 28-year-old Rahul Tiwari, who works as a pool attendant and lifeguard at the Conrad Hotel.

Desantis was staying at the hotel at the time of the incident. Both injured men were rushed to Manipal Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Police said their condition is stable and they are out of danger.

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Police Probe Possible Electrical Fault At Hotel Pool

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bengaluru East Division, confirmed the incident and said a case had been registered. An investigation is underway to establish how electricity may have reached the swimming pool.

Police are examining whether a technical fault or a possible lapse in safety arrangements led to the incident.

The identities and further details of the two deceased foreign nationals have not yet been disclosed. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the investigation.

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