Living With Epilepsy: How Epilepsy Can Affect Mental Health, Work And Relationships

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Epilepsy treatment must include mental health, says expert.

Fear impacts social life, work, and personal relationships.

Adherence to treatment and support enables a normal life.

Fear Of The Next Seizure is often associated with seizures and their treatment. However, for those living with the condition, the challenges aren't just seizures. The uncertainty of when the next seizure will occur can also have a profound impact on mental health. Persistent fear and anxiety can erode a person's self-confidence, leading them to gradually distance themselves from activities they once enjoyed. Traveling, going out alone, attending events, or taking on new work responsibilities can also often trigger anxiety.

Expert Says It Is Important To Pay Attention To Mental Health In Epilepsy

According to Dr. K.K. Jindal, Director of the Department of Neurology at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, epilepsy is a long-term disease, and its treatment should not be limited to medications and regular checkups. It is also important to understand the emotional and social life of the patient, so that the fear of seizures does not overshadow their entire identity. He said that people affected by epilepsy should be treated normally and equally. Women, in particular, should not face any social discrimination or superstition due to the disease.

This Fear Can Increase Anxiety About When The Next Attack Will Come

Not knowing when the next seizure will occur can be one of the biggest challenges of living with epilepsy. Even for people whose seizures are well-controlled with treatment, the question of when the next one will occur can persist. This makes many people fearful of traveling alone, going to crowded places, running, or venturing far from home.

This anxiety can gradually affect their self-confidence. Some people give up activities they enjoy due to the fear of having a seizure or being caught in a public place. This can also impact their social life. Some people with epilepsy can lead normal lives with treatment and proper support, while others may experience increased anxiety, depression, or feelings of isolation.

There Are Many Challenges In The Job As Well

Epilepsy can also pose challenges in work life. A person may fear having a seizure at work, the reactions of coworkers, or being viewed differently at work. This is why many people avoid disclosing their illness to their colleagues or employers.

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However, there are some jobs where epilepsy may require significant safety precautions, especially those involving driving, heights, or heavy machinery. However, this doesn't mean that a person with epilepsy can't have a successful career. With the right medical advice and necessary support at work, many people can perform well for a long time.

Sleep And Taking Medicine On Time Is Also Important

Lack of sleep, stress, and missed medication doses can increase the risk of seizures in some people. Therefore, for those working long hours, it's important to ensure adequate sleep, timely medication, and regular breaks. If coworkers are aware of what to do in an emergency and there's no discrimination based on health issues, patients can work more safely and confidently.

Epilepsy Also Affects Relationships

Epilepsy also impacts family and relationships. Partners, parents, and friends often become overly cautious due to fear of seizures. This can sometimes make the patient feel constantly monitored or have their independence restricted. Family members may also sometimes misunderstand their distress. For example, a person's avoidance of people may be interpreted as aversion, when in reality, they may be doing so out of fear of having a seizure in a public place. Open communication with family and friends can help improve this situation.

Don't Ignore Mental Health

Mental health should not be overlooked in epilepsy care. Anxiety and depression can co-occur with epilepsy. Persistent sadness, constant worry, sleep disturbances, or withdrawal are not always normal. These symptoms should be discussed with a neurologist, and counseling, therapy, or psychiatric evaluation may be recommended if needed.

Do Not Stop The Medicine Without Consulting Your Doctor

Anti-seizure medications should not be stopped or reduced on their own, even if they have not had a seizure for a long time. The decision to reduce or stop medication should be made by a doctor, taking into account the individual's condition, seizure control, risk factors, and overall health.

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It's Possible To Live A Normal Life With Epilepsy

Living a good life with epilepsy requires a balance between caution and normalcy. Timely treatment, adherence to your doctor's advice, adequate sleep, understanding your condition, and informing a few trusted people who can help in an emergency can help reduce risks. A diagnosis of epilepsy does not limit a person's abilities, ambitions, or relationships. With proper treatment, psychological support, and a better understanding of the disease, people with epilepsy can pursue careers, relationships, and social lives.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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