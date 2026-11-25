Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MEA issued notice to Saurav Das for passport discrepancies.

Das stopped from flying to UK for Oxford event.

Das approached High Court challenging travel restriction.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that a show-cause notice was issued to Cockroach Janta Party co-convener Saurav Das over discrepancies concerning his place of birth in his passport application. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued the notice on November 23, 2026, seeking an explanation within seven days. The development comes days after Das was stopped at Delhi airport from boarding a flight to the United Kingdom, where he was scheduled to attend an Oxford University event.

The MEA said he had also been advised not to use his passport until he submitted his response to the notice.

MEA Explains Notice

Speaking on the matter, Jaiswal said passport applicants are required to provide accurate information and that discrepancies flagged by law enforcement authorities can lead to a show-cause notice.

"If, at any stage, a discrepancy is noted or reported by the authorities, amounting to a suppression of facts, we issue a show-cause notice to the applicant, allowing them to present their side of the matter," the MEA spokesperson said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On a show-cause notice issued to Saurav Das following his foreign travel disruption, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "The passport application process requires the applicant to provide accurate information. If, at any stage, a discrepancy is noted or reported by the authorities, amounting to a suppression of facts, we issue a show-cause notice to the applicant, allowing them to present their side of the matter. Based on reports received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Saurav Das on November 23, 2026, requesting a clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth. He was also advised not to use the passport until he had submitted his response." "When an individual applies for a passport and fills out the application form, it is implicit that they must provide correct information. If we identify any shortcomings or discrepancies, brought to our attention by the authorities, the established procedure is to issue a show-cause notice to the applicant (or the passport holder). This notice asks the individual to explain the discrepancies or inconsistencies that have emerged in relation to the information they originally provided..." (Source: MEA) — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026

He added that the Chennai RPO had sought clarification from Das regarding his place of birth and given him seven days to respond.

Das Moves Delhi High Court

Meanwhile, Das approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, seeking urgent intervention after being stopped at the immigration counter at Delhi airport while attempting to travel to London.

His plea was mentioned before a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma. The court said the matter would be listed on Thursday.

Das's counsel told the court that no order, Look Out Circular (LOC) or travel restriction had been shown to him when he was stopped at immigration.

The counsel also sought an urgent hearing, arguing that Das could still travel to the UK on November 27, in accordance with his travel arrangements. The bench, however, asked the petitioner to wait until Thursday.

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Das Criticises Centre

Earlier, Das had taken to X to criticise the Centre after being prevented from boarding his 1 am flight to London on Monday.

He claimed that he had been invited by the Oxford University Students' Union for a panel discussion on the Cockroach Movement. According to Das, he was also scheduled to speak at events involving institutions including Oxford, Cambridge, the London School of Economics and the University of Edinburgh.

In his posts, Das alleged that his passport had been flagged when he reached the immigration counter at Delhi airport.

He also accused the government of attempting to prevent him from participating in academic discussions abroad, questioning why it was opposed to an educated young person engaging with international academic institutions.

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