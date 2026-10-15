Guru Randhawa To Perform Solo On December 12 At JLN Stadium

Singer Guru Randhawa is set to return to the national capital with a major live show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on December 12, 2026. Titled ‘The Sirra Era Live In Concert’, the event will mark his first solo stadium performance and his first major live engagement in Delhi since 2023. Produced by Saregama Live in association with Rhythms and Warner Music India, the concert will also signal his return to large-scale domestic performances after a three-year touring break. Randhawa has described the show as a way to thank the fans who have supported him throughout his musical journey.

Guru Randhawa’s Delhi Concert: Date, Venue And Details

Guru Randhawa will perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on December 12, 2026. The concert, titled ‘The Sirra Era Live In Concert’, is being produced by Saregama Live in association with Rhythms and Warner Music India. The performance will be a milestone for the singer, marking his first solo stadium show. It will also be his first major live engagement in Delhi since 2023, following a three-year break from large-scale domestic touring.

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What Guru Randhawa Said About His Comeback

Speaking about the concert, Guru Randhawa said the pause from touring was planned and that returning to the stage for a stadium show felt surreal. He credited his fans for standing by him through the highs and lows of his career.

The singer said, “Taking a step back from touring was a planned pause, but standing here now, ready to step into a stadium, is incredibly surreal. My fans have been the absolute bedrock of this amazing journey, holding me up through every high and every low. This show isn't about me alone; it's my humble thank-you note to the people who built me. I wanted this homecoming to happen exactly where it all started, looking out at a stadium full of the faces who changed my life, and giving that love and respect straight back to my day ones!"

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Siddharth Anand Kumar, Executive Vice President – Films, Series and Events at Saregama India, said the concert would bring the singer's music to a larger audience. He added, “Guru Randhawa’s music has a massive connect with audiences, and bringing him to a stadium in Delhi is about taking that connect to a larger scale. For us at Saregama, live entertainment is as much about bringing artists closer to their audiences as it is about building a strong ecosystem around these experiences. Shows like these bring together multiple teams, partners and businesses, all working towards one shared goal: delivering a great experience for fans. It’s this collective effort that makes the live entertainment business exciting, and we’re happy to continue being a part of it.”

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Guru Randhawa’s Popular Songs

Guru Randhawa has built a strong following with songs across pop, Punjabi music, and film soundtracks. Some of his best-known tracks include Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Patola, Naach Meri Rani, Made In India, Slowly Slowly and Ban Ja Rani. His more recent releases include Dopamine, AZUL, SHKINI, PERFECT, Qatal and Sirra.

The December concert will give fans in Delhi an opportunity to see the singer perform live as he begins this new chapter in his touring career.