Imran Khan Challenges 'Leave India' Notice In Bombay HC; Lawyer Cites OCI Protest Rights

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Imran Khan received notice after protest detention.

His legal team challenges notice, citing OCI protest rights.

BJP leader demanded deportation, alleging OCI status misuse.

Actor Imran Khan is set to approach the Bombay High Court after receiving a notice asking him to leave India, according to his lawyer. The actor, who reportedly holds a US passport and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, was detained by Mumbai Police during a protest at August Kranti Maidan last week. The demonstration sought the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Imran’s legal team has argued that OCI cardholders are not barred from taking part in protests. The notice has triggered debate over OCI cardholders’ rights, political expression and conditions attached to their status in India.

Why Imran Khan Received The Notice

Imran Khan’s lawyer has said the actor will challenge the notice before the Bombay High Court. The legal team maintains that there is no rule preventing an OCI cardholder from participating in a protest. The actor was detained by Mumbai Police while taking part in a demonstration at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. The protest called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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According to the information provided, proceedings have been initiated against Imran under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he participated in the demonstration despite not being an Indian citizen. Following his detention, Imran posted a photograph that appeared to show him sitting inside a police van. He captioned the post, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

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Speaking to the media, Imran said he had gone to the location as a citizen of Mumbai and was not there to put forward any particular demand. He also questioned restrictions on freedom of movement and what he described as attempts to suppress people’s voices.

Abhijit Dipke Backs Imran Khan

CJP activist Abhijit Dipke also reacted to the action against Imran. In a post on X, Dipke questioned whether different standards were being applied to foreign nationals and OCI cardholders. "Mary Millben, an American, can speak in favour of the BJP. But Imran, an OCI cardholder, can’t say anything against the BJP ."

The comments came amid the ongoing dispute over whether Imran’s participation in the Mumbai protest amounted to a violation of the conditions attached to his OCI status.

Kirit Somaiya Demands Arrest And Deportation

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had earlier called for Imran Khan’s immediate arrest and deportation over his participation in the protest. Somaiya alleged that the actor had violated provisions applicable to OCI cardholders and visa conditions. Somaiya said he had submitted material to the police relating to Imran’s speeches during the demonstration as well as his previous remarks. He accused the actor of misusing his OCI status by taking part in what he described as an illegal political agitation.

Speaking to the media, Somaiya also accused Imran of displaying what he called “political extremism”. “The citizens of India cannot tolerate the political extremism that Imran Khan has been displaying during his recent stay in the country. He is an American citizen holding an OCI card, yet he has attempted to misuse his status. Today, we submitted all proofs and evidence to the police regarding his conduct, specifically the speeches he delivered during the protest and his earlier comments,”* Somaiya said.

What Happens Next?

Imran Khan’s proposed Bombay High Court challenge is likely to bring the legal conditions governing OCI cardholders and their participation in political demonstrations into focus. The case will also determine how the notice issued against the actor is dealt with.