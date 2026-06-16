Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom King's Joy, luxury Beijing vegetarian restaurant, earned global acclaim.

Reports indicate officials barred, linked to China's anti-corruption policies.

It is a Michelin-starred restaurant noted for sustainability.

Hidden behind high walls near Beijing’s historic Lama Temple sits a restaurant that has quietly built a global reputation for luxury vegetarian dining. King’s Joy, known for its refined tasting menus and calm atmosphere, has welcomed celebrities, foreign dignitaries and wealthy diners from around the world. Yet reports suggest one group has been kept away: Chinese government officials. While no public explanation has been offered, the reported restriction has raised questions about China’s anti-corruption rules, expensive dining culture and how a restaurant praised internationally suddenly became linked to political caution.

Hidden Luxury Dining Destination In Beijing

Tucked close to Beijing’s old imperial district, King’s Joy feels more like a private retreat than a restaurant. Guests enter through a quiet courtyard before stepping into a polished dining room built around calm interiors, soft lighting and seasonal surroundings. It has become a sought-after destination for proposals, celebrations and high-profile hosting.

Reports claim Chinese officials have been discouraged or barred from eating at King’s Joy since last year. The alleged restriction has not been publicly announced, nor has any official reason been provided. However, many believe the restaurant’s premium pricing may conflict with strict anti-corruption measures aimed at reducing displays of excess among government employees.

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Michelin-Star Vegetarian Restaurant

King’s Joy has earned global recognition for elevating vegetarian food into a luxury experience. It is the only Chinese restaurant to receive both three Michelin stars and a Michelin Green Star for sustainability. Its carefully crafted dishes rely entirely on ingredients sourced from within China, while menus change frequently based on seasonal availability.

Vegetarian cuisine in China has long been linked with Buddhist traditions and modest living. King’s Joy changed that perception by turning vegetables into the centrepiece of high-end dining. The restaurant’s approach has helped attract diners who are not vegetarian but are curious about flavour, presentation and sustainable eating.

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Could Xi Jinping’s Policies Explain Reported Restrictions?

China has spent years tightening rules around luxury spending by public officials. President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign has focused heavily on lavish meals, expensive entertainment and behaviour seen as disconnected from ordinary citizens. Given the restaurant’s premium prices, visits by officials could attract scrutiny or create concerns about misuse of public money.

Despite the controversy, King’s Joy continues to attract international attention. Diplomats, celebrities and overseas visitors have all dined there, helping turn it into more than just a restaurant. For many travellers, it offers a carefully curated introduction to Chinese culinary traditions through a modern vegetarian lens.

Whether the reported restriction is formal policy or quiet guidance, King’s Joy remains one of Beijing’s most talked-about dining destinations. The story highlights an unusual clash between luxury, politics and changing food culture in modern China.