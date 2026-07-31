Are Smartwatches Linked to Cancer? Know What Experts Say

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Users can take simple precautions to minimize potential RF exposure.

Nowadays, smartwatches have become a common part of everyday life. From monitoring heart rate and counting steps to tracking sleep, these devices are often worn throughout the day and, in many cases, even overnight. However, claims that smartwatch radiation can increase the risk of cancer have raised concerns among users. While such claims can be alarming, it is important to separate scientific evidence from online rumours. So, does wearing a smartwatch really pose a cancer risk? Here’s what experts and available research suggest.

What Kind Of Radiation Does A Smartwatch Emit?

Smartwatches typically connect with smartphones or the internet through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or, in some models, a cellular/SIM connection. These technologies use radiofrequency (RF) radiation, a form of non-ionising radiation. Non-ionising radiation is different from ionising radiation, such as X-rays, which have enough energy to damage DNA directly. Smartwatches generally operate using relatively low-power RF signals, particularly when connected through Bluetooth. The amount of RF exposure can also vary depending on how the device is being used, its connectivity and how frequently it transmits signals.

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What Do Experts And Research Say?

Current scientific evidence does not establish that the low-power RF radiation emitted by smartwatches causes cancer. Major health and scientific organisations have not found convincing evidence that everyday exposure from such wearable devices directly causes cancer. At the same time, scientists continue to study the possible long-term effects of radiofrequency exposure. This means that while there is no established link between normal smartwatch use and cancer, research into prolonged exposure to RF radiation continues. Therefore, claims that wearing a smartwatch automatically causes cancer are not supported by current scientific evidence.

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Simple Precautions For Smartwatch Users

Although there is no established cancer risk from normal smartwatch use, users can take a few simple steps to reduce unnecessary exposure. You can remove the watch while sleeping if you do not need overnight tracking and switch off Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity when these features are not required. It is also sensible to follow the manufacturer's safety and usage instructions. For children, parents should consider whether continuous smartwatch use is necessary and follow age-specific guidance provided with the device. Overall, there is currently no strong scientific evidence showing that wearing a smartwatch in normal conditions causes cancer. Rather than relying on alarming claims online, users should look at credible scientific evidence and use their devices sensibly.

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