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English NewsLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller | Eighth Wonder Of The World? 6 Unofficial Contenders You Can Visit, Check Estimated Budgets From India

Budget Traveller | Eighth Wonder Of The World? 6 Unofficial Contenders You Can Visit, Check Estimated Budgets From India

From Angkor Wat to the Kailasa Temple, discover six breathtaking places often called the unofficial Eighth Wonder of the World, along with estimated travel, stay, and sightseeing costs from India.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
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  • Pink and White Terraces once held unofficial

The world has never officially recognised an "Eighth Wonder of the World," and that mystery is exactly what keeps the debate alive. While the original Seven Wonders of the Ancient World were recorded more than 2,000 years ago and the New7Wonders campaign unveiled a modern list in 2007, several remarkable destinations continue to spark the same question: How did these places miss out? From breathtaking temples carved out of a single mountain to awe-inspiring archaeological sites and natural marvels, these destinations are often described by historians, travellers and heritage experts as worthy contenders for the unofficial title of the world's Eighth Wonder.

Angkor Wat, Cambodia

The crown jewel of Cambodia, Angkor Wat is the world's largest religious monument. Constructed in the 12th century as a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu before becoming a Buddhist pilgrimage site, its sprawling complex is known for intricate carvings, towering spires and exceptional preservation.

Estimated Budget (From India):

  • Round-trip airfare: Rs20,000–35,000

  • Hotel: Rs2,500–7,000 per night

  • Angkor Pass: Around Rs3,200–5,200

  • Local transport & food: Rs2,000–4,000 per day

Petra, Jordan

Hidden behind dramatic sandstone canyons, Petra is one of the Middle East's greatest archaeological treasures. The iconic Treasury, royal tombs and sophisticated ancient water-management system showcase the engineering brilliance of the Nabataean civilisation.

Estimated Budget (From India):

  • Round-trip airfare: Rs35,000–60,000

  • Hotel: Rs4,000–10,000 per night

  • Petra entry ticket: Around Rs6,000

  • Local sightseeing & food: Rs3,000–5,000 per day

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Kailasa Temple, Maharashtra, India

Carved entirely from a single rock at Ellora Caves, the Kailasa Temple remains one of India's greatest architectural achievements. Built during the Rashtrakuta dynasty, the monument was sculpted from the top downward, with artisans removing massive amounts of volcanic basalt to create its intricate design.

Estimated Budget (Domestic):

  • Flight/train to Aurangabad: Rs3,000–10,000

  • Hotel: Rs1,500–5,000 per night

  • Ellora entry ticket: Rs40 (Indians)

  • Local sightseeing: Rs1,000–3,000

Terracotta Army, China

Discovered in 1974 near Xi'an, the Terracotta Army consists of nearly 8,000 life-sized clay soldiers, horses and chariots guarding the tomb of Emperor Qin Shi Huang. Remarkably, experts believe no two warrior faces are exactly alike, making it one of archaeology's greatest discoveries.

Estimated Budget (From India):

  • Round-trip airfare: Rs35,000–65,000

  • Hotel: Rs3,000–8,000 per night

  • Museum entry: Rs1,200–2,000

  • Food & transport: Rs2,500–4,500 per day

Banaue Rice Terraces, Philippines

Known as the "Stairway to the Sky," the Banaue Rice Terraces were carved into the mountains over 2,000 years ago by the Indigenous Ifugao people. Their remarkable irrigation system and stunning landscapes continue to attract nature lovers and photographers from around the world.

Estimated Budget (From India):

  • Round-trip airfare: Rs22,000–40,000

  • Hotel: Rs2,000–5,000 per night

  • Guided tours & trekking: Rs2,000–5,000

  • Daily meals & transport: Rs2,000–3,500

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Pink And White Terraces, New Zealand

Once celebrated as the "Eighth Wonder of the World" during the 19th century, these spectacular silica terraces attracted visitors from across the globe before the 1886 eruption of Mount Tarawera dramatically transformed the landscape. Although long believed destroyed, researchers continue to investigate whether parts of the terraces still survive beneath volcanic deposits.

Estimated Budget (From India):

  • Round-trip airfare: Rs70,000–1,20,000

  • Hotel: Rs6,000–15,000 per night

  • Geothermal park tours: Rs2,500–6,000

  • Adventure activities: Rs5,000–20,000

  • Daily food & transport: Rs3,000–6,000

Why The Debate Continues

Every contender offers something unique engineering brilliance, artistic excellence, historical significance or extraordinary natural beauty. While no official authority has crowned an Eighth Wonder of the World, these iconic destinations continue to inspire travellers and historians alike. Whether you are fascinated by ancient civilisations, monumental architecture or breathtaking landscapes, each of these places promises an unforgettable journey and a compelling case for earning the unofficial title.

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes the Terracotta Army so remarkable?

The Terracotta Army consists of nearly 8,000 life-sized clay soldiers, horses, and chariots guarding Emperor Qin Shi Huang's tomb. Experts believe no two warrior faces are exactly alike.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
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Eighth Wonder Of The World Unofficial Eighth Wonder Angkor Wat
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