Influencer Living With PCOS Shares How She Lost 15 Kg Without Portion Control

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Healthy choices and consistency aided her PCOS weight loss.

Losing weight can be challenging, and for people living with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), the journey often comes with additional hurdles. Hormonal imbalances, insulin resistance, irregular menstrual cycles, and a slower metabolism can make weight management more difficult than usual. While calorie counting and strict portion control are commonly associated with weight loss, influencer Tanya Singh says her experience was different. In a recent Instagram video shared on her account, @itistanyasingh, Tanya opened up about how she lost 15 kg while managing PCOS. Her story has resonated with many women online because she focused on nourishing her body instead of obsessing over calories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Singh (@itistanyasingh)

Why She Stopped Counting Calories

According to Tanya, one of the biggest changes she made was letting go of calorie counting. She explained that nutritionists advised her to prioritise balanced nutrition rather than tracking every calorie consumed. Instead of following restrictive eating patterns, she concentrated on eating wholesome meals rich in protein, fibre, and other essential nutrients. The idea was to support her body's nutritional needs while making sustainable lifestyle changes. Her approach suggests that, for some individuals with PCOS, building healthy eating habits may be more practical than following rigid diet rules.

ALSO READ | Why Women's Jeans Have Tiny Pockets While Men's Easily Fit Phones And Wallets

Inside Tanya Singh's Daily Meal Plan

Tanya's daily diet revolves around protein-rich and balanced meals designed to keep her satisfied for longer. Her breakfast typically includes boiled eggs, egg bhurji, paneer bhurji, or high-protein yoghurt paired with berries. These foods provide a good amount of protein and help reduce unnecessary snacking. For lunch, she opts for two ragi rotis along with dal, rajma, or chole and seasonal vegetables such as bottle gourd, ridge gourd, or okra. This combination offers protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates for sustained energy. Her evening snack usually consists of roasted makhana, berries, or a small portion of dark chocolate to help curb cravings. Dinner is centred on protein-rich foods like tandoori chicken or tandoori prawns, while she avoids carbohydrate-heavy meals at night.

ALSO READ | Why People Are Soaking Their Feet In Vinegar And Salt – Does It Really Work?

Healthy Choices Over Restrictive Dieting

One of the most talked-about aspects of Tanya's transformation is that she did not rely on strict portion control or constant calorie tracking. Instead, she focused on choosing nutrient-dense foods and maintaining consistency in her eating habits. It is important to remember that PCOS affects everyone differently, and what works for one person may not work for another. Weight-loss plans should always be tailored to individual health needs, lifestyle, and medical history. Before making significant dietary changes or starting a weight-loss programme, consult a qualified healthcare professional or registered dietitian, especially if you have PCOS or any other underlying health condition.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator