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English NewsHealthABP LIVE Doc Talk | Can People With Diabetes, Obesity Or Age Over 60 Still Donate Their Organs?

ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Can People With Diabetes, Obesity Or Age Over 60 Still Donate Their Organs?

Age, diabetes, and excess weight do not automatically rule out organ donation. Medical teams assess overall health and individual organ condition before making a decision.

Written By : Dr Pramila Kalra |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Organ donation suitability depends on organ health, not just age.
  • No strict age limit; diabetes assessed by specific organ damage.
  • Overweight status, like others, requires comprehensive medical evaluation.

If a person has Diabetes mellitus, is overweight, or is above the age of 60, it does not necessarily mean that they cannot become an organ donor. In fact, many potential donors are excluded prematurely because of misconceptions around age and health conditions. The decision is not based on a single diagnosis, age, or body weight; it depends on the overall health of the donor and, most importantly, the condition and suitability of the organs being considered for transplantation.

Age Is Not The Sole Determinant

There's no hard age cutoff for deceased organ donation in India. National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) doesn't set an absolute upper limit; instead, it assesses organ health at the time of death. Kidneys and livers are often considered viable from donors well into their 60s and 70s, while corneas and skin can come from donors who are much older still. This isn't just an Indian phenomenon either. In the US, nearly two out of every five organ donors are over 50. Age is a factor but not the only one.

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What About Diabetes Mellitus?

This one's a bit more nuanced, and it depends heavily on whether we're talking about living or deceased donation. For deceased donors, having diabetes doesn't automatically take you off the list. The real question is whether it has caused damage to the specific organ being considered, the kidneys, heart, or blood vessels, for instance.

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For living donors, most transplant programs, including those following NOTTO guidelines, generally exclude people with diabetes from living donation, particularly kidney donation, because removing an organ could put extra strain on someone whose body is already managing a chronic condition. The international guidance (like KDIGO's, Kidney Disease | Improving Global Outcomes) does allow for individualised assessment in select cases, for example, older donors with well-controlled type 2 diabetes, no insulin dependence, and no signs of organ damage. 

And Being Overweight?

Extra weight does raise some real concerns, especially for living kidney donors, mainly around surgical risk and long-term health. NOTTO's guidelines flag a BMI (Body Mass Index) above 35 as a common exclusion point for living donation specifically, largely because of higher surgical complexity and future health risks to the donor.

But this isn't a blanket rule for all organ donations. For deceased donation, BMI is one of several factors weighed alongside kidney function, blood pressure, and metabolic health, not an automatic disqualifier on its own. Interestingly, studies reviewed by KDIGO found that in living kidney donors with higher BMI, surgery took only about 17 minutes longer on average, with no meaningful differences in blood loss or hospital stay. 

So What Factors Are Looked At? 

  • Your age and general health
  • Blood pressure and how your heart's doing
  • How well your kidneys and liver are functioning
  • If you have diabetes, how well it's being managed
  • Your BMI, but alongside your broader metabolic health, not in isolation
  • Any infections, cancers, or issues specific to the organ in question
  • Whether we're talking about donation  after death or while you're still alive

The message is simple: do not self-exclude from organ donation. A person who has diabetes mellitus, is overweight, or is above 60 may still have organs that can save another life. The final decision belongs to the transplant and medical teams after a comprehensive evaluation. In deceased donation, that assessment is made at the time of death; in living donation, protecting the donor’s long-term health remains the foremost consideration.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Frequently Asked Questions

Can individuals with diabetes, who are overweight, or over 60 donate organs?

Yes, these conditions don't automatically exclude someone. Eligibility depends on the donor's overall health and the suitability of individual organs, not a single diagnosis or characteristic.

Is there an age limit for organ donation?

No, there's no hard age cutoff for deceased organ donation. Organ health is assessed at the time of death, and viable organs can come from donors well into their 60s, 70s, and even older.

Does having diabetes prevent organ donation?

For deceased donors, diabetes doesn't automatically exclude them unless it has damaged the specific organ. Living donors with diabetes are generally excluded from donation to protect their long-term health.

Can overweight individuals be organ donors?

For living donors, a high BMI (e.g., above 35) can be an exclusion due to surgical risks. For deceased donors, BMI is one of several factors weighed, not an automatic disqualifier.

About the author Dr Pramila Kalra

Dr Pramila Kalra is a Senior Consultant in the Department of Endocrinology at MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru, with over 21 years of experience in endocrinology. She completed her MBBS and MD in Medicine from King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, followed by a DM in Endocrinology from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences. She is also a Professor and has served as Head of the Department of Endocrinology at MS Ramaiah Medical College and Memorial Hospital.  Dr Kalra holds prestigious credentials including FACE (USA), MAMS and FRCP (Edinburgh). She has received recognition for her research, including membership of the National Academy of Medical Sciences and Fellowship of the American College of Clinical Endocrinologists. Her academic contributions include more than 60 research papers, 30 book chapters and two books on endocrinology. 

 
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Organ Donation Diabetes Mellitus Organ Donor Eligibility Overweight Organ Donors Organ Donation After 60 NOTTO Guidelines Deceased Organ Donation
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