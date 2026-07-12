Focus on applying the right products correctly. Prepare your skin properly, use lightweight formulas, and finish with techniques like setting powder and spray for improved durability.
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Humidity Ruining Your Makeup? Try These Expert Tips For Long-Lasting Wear
Humidity can make makeup melt, smudge and fade quickly during the monsoon. Discover expert-backed tips on primers, lightweight foundations, setting sprays and smart touch-up techniques to keep your makeup fresh, flawless and long-lasting throughout rainy, humid days.
- Cleanse, moisturize, and prime skin for long-lasting makeup.
- Choose lightweight foundation; set with powder and setting spray.
- Blot oil gently; avoid heavy products, rubbing sweat.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I make my makeup last longer during humid weather?
What is the most important step for skin preparation before monsoon makeup?
Thoroughly cleanse your face to remove oil, then apply a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer. Allow all skincare products, especially sunscreen, to absorb completely before makeup.
Why is primer important for monsoon makeup?
A mattifying or sweat-resistant primer is crucial. It creates a smooth base, controls excess oil, and helps foundation, eyeshadow, and eyeliner stay in place longer in humidity.
How should I set my makeup to withstand humidity?
Lightly press translucent setting powder to absorb excess oil. Finish your routine with a humidity-resistant setting spray to create a protective layer and prolong makeup wear.
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Rain: 100mm
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Wind: WNW 47km/h
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