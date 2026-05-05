You can grow chia microgreens at home without soil using chia seeds, tissue paper, a plate, a tray, a water spray bottle, and cling film. This method is simple and low-cost.
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How To Grow Fresh Chia Microgreens At Home Without Soil
A simple kitchen hack allows chia microgreens to grow at home without soil. Using tissue, chia seeds, and basic tools, sprouts appear in days. The method is easy, low-cost.
- Creator Tatyana shares soil-free home microgreen growing hack.
- Requires chia seeds, tissue, plate, tray, sprayer, cling film.
- Cover seeds on moist tissue for two days, then uncover.
- Misted daily; harvest microgreens in seven to ten days.
If you are trying to eat healthy, you may already know that microgreens are nutritious but often difficult to find and keep fresh. A food and health creator named Tatyana has shared a simple kitchen hack that allows you to grow fresh chia microgreens at home without using soil. The method is low-cost and requires only basic household items.
What You Need for the Setup
According to the Times Now report, you will need chia seeds, tissue or toilet paper, a plate or glass dish, a tray, a water spray bottle, and cling film. These simple materials are enough to start growing microgreens in your kitchen.
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Step-by-Step Growing Method
First, a steel tray is placed on a flat surface and a glass plate is kept upside down on it. Several layers of tissue paper are then placed on top and sprayed with water until fully moist. Chia seeds are spread evenly across the wet tissue and sprayed lightly again.
After this, the tray is covered tightly with cling film. This step is important as it creates a greenhouse effect, helping to lock in moisture and speed up germination. As explained in the report, “This is what will create the greenhouse effect and retain moisture in your set up, accelerating germination.” The tray should then be kept in a warm place for two to three days until small sprouts begin to appear.
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Care After Germination
Once the seeds start sprouting, the cling film is removed. The tray should then be shifted to a spot with indirect sunlight. The sprouts must be lightly misted with water every day to keep them fresh and healthy. Within seven to ten days, the chia microgreens are ready to harvest and can be used in meals.
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A Simple And Healthy Kitchen Solution
This method as an easy way to grow fresh microgreens at home without buying them repeatedly or worrying about spoilage. It shows how simple ingredients and minimal effort can turn tiny seeds into a healthy kitchen ingredient in just a few days.
Microgreens are best used fresh rather than cooked. They work as a finishing touch to enhance both taste and presentation. You can toss them into salads for added texture, sprinkle them over soups, dals, or curries, or add them to sandwiches for a refreshing flavour. A great option is to layer microgreens on avocado toast and top it with a sunny-side-up egg—simple, healthy, and perfect for everyday meals.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
How can I grow microgreens at home without soil?
What materials are needed to grow microgreens without soil?
You'll need chia seeds, tissue or toilet paper, a plate or glass dish, a tray, a water spray bottle, and cling film to grow microgreens.
How long does it take for chia microgreens to sprout?
After setting up the tray and covering it with cling film, keep it in a warm place for two to three days until small sprouts appear.
What should I do after the microgreens sprout?
Once sprouts appear, remove the cling film and move the tray to a spot with indirect sunlight. Mist the sprouts daily to keep them fresh.
When are the chia microgreens ready to harvest and how can I use them?
Chia microgreens are typically ready to harvest in seven to ten days. They are best used fresh as a topping for salads, soups, dals, curries, sandwiches, or avocado toast.