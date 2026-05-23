Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleSummer Fashion Tips: Ways To Style Oversized Shirts And T-Shirts For A Comfortable Yet Trendy Look

Summer Fashion Tips: Ways To Style Oversized Shirts And T-Shirts For A Comfortable Yet Trendy Look

Oversized shirts and T-shirts can create stylish summer looks while keeping you comfortable in hot weather with easy outfit ideas for casual outings and daily wear.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 23 May 2026 11:07 AM (IST)

As temperatures continue to rise during the summer season, wearing tight and body-fitted clothes often becomes uncomfortable. At the same time, most people still want to look stylish without compromising on comfort. This is where oversized shirts and loose T-shirts become the perfect summer wardrobe essential.

From casual outings to brunch dates and even office looks, oversized outfits can easily be styled in multiple fashionable ways while keeping the body cool and relaxed. Here are some easy styling ideas to help you turn simple loose shirts into chic summer fashion statements.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Stars Turn Basic White Tees Into The Biggest Summer Fashion Trend

Pair Oversized Shirts With Shorts

(Image Source: ABP Live AI)
(Image Source: ABP Live AI)

One of the easiest ways to style an oversized shirt during summer is by pairing it with shorts. This combination creates a relaxed yet trendy look that works perfectly for evening outings, coffee dates, or casual meet-ups with friends.

Denim shorts can add an extra edge to the outfit and make the overall look more stylish. You can complete the look with heels or comfortable sandals for an effortlessly fashionable appearance.

Wear Oversized T-Shirts Like A Dress

(Image Source: ABP Live AI)
(Image Source: ABP Live AI)

Oversized T-shirts can also be styled as statement dresses during summer. Pairing them with matching shoes creates a clean monochromatic look that feels modern and stylish.

For those who want to experiment with fashion, western boots can also be paired with oversized T-shirt dresses for a bold and trendy vibe. Apart from looking fashionable, this style also helps you stay comfortable during extreme heat.

Create A Smart Casual Look With Jeans

(Image Source: ABP Live AI)
(Image Source: ABP Live AI)

Oversized shirts or T-shirts paired with jeans can create a smart and polished outfit suitable for multiple occasions. Styling the cuffs and leaving a few buttons casually open gives the look a relaxed yet confident feel.

This outfit can easily be styled with boots, sneakers, or heels depending on the occasion. Whether it is a brunch outing, office look, or a casual dinner date, this combination remains timeless and versatile.

ALSO READ: Men's Grooming Essentials: Skincare, Haircare And Hygiene Tips For The Perfect Party Look

Style It Like A Trendy Off-Shoulder Top

(Image Source: ABP Live AI)
(Image Source: ABP Live AI)

If you want to give your oversized button-down shirt a more fashionable twist, try slipping one sleeve slightly off the shoulder. This instantly transforms the outfit into a stylish statement look.

Accessorising with pearl necklaces, drop earrings, and stylish footwear can further elevate the appearance and make the outfit look elegant and trendy for summer gatherings or special outings.

Before You Go

Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 23 May 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Fashion Tips Summer Fashion Tips Ways To Style Oversized Shirt Oversized Fashion Trendy Looks
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Summer Fashion Tips: Ways To Style Oversized Shirts And T-Shirts For A Comfortable Yet Trendy Look
Summer Fashion Tips: Ways To Style Oversized Shirts And T-Shirts For A Comfortable Yet Trendy Look
Lifestyle
Sleeping Late Every Night? Know How Lack Of Sleep Can Seriously Affect Your Hair Health
Sleeping Late Every Night? Know How Lack Of Sleep Can Seriously Affect Your Hair Health
Lifestyle
Nautapa 2026: Things To Donate During The Hottest 9 Days For Good Fortune
Nautapa 2026: Things To Donate During The Hottest 9 Days For Good Fortune
Lifestyle
Aishwarya Rai's Second Cannes 2026 Look Turns Heads In Blush Pink Couture, Aaradhya Joins Her In Ruby Red
Aishwarya Rai's Second Cannes 2026 Look Turns Heads In Blush Pink Couture, Aaradhya Joins Her In Ruby Red
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Third hike in 8 days fuels inflation concerns and public anger
Breaking News: Petrol, Diesel and CNG Prices Hike Again Across India
Breaking News: Bulldozer Action Against Drug Traffickers in Jammu
Breaking News: Heatwave Persists Across North India Despite Brief Weather Change
Breaking News: Heavy Rain Triggers Massive Traffic Jam in Pune
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rama Krishna Sreepada
Rama Krishna Sreepada
India's Next Cyber Threat Won't Be Hacked. It Will Be Engineered
Opinion
Embed widget