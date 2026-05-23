A single-engine Cheetah military helicopter carrying three Indian Army officers crashed in the mountainous Tangste region near Leh.
Army Officers Survive Chopper Crash Near Leh, Major General’s Selfie Goes Viral
The helicopter was carrying a Lieutenant Colonel, a Major and Major General Sachin Mehta, who was travelling to a forward post.
- Three officers survived a military helicopter crash near Leh.
- Major General Sachin Mehta among those on board.
- Officers sustained injuries but were rescued safely.
- Selfie of survivors near wreckage went viral.
Three Indian Army officers narrowly escaped after a military helicopter crashed in the mountainous Tangste region near Leh in Ladakh.
The incident involved a single-engine Cheetah helicopter from the Army’s ageing fleet and took place on May 20, though officials confirmed the development on Saturday morning.
Among those on board were a Lieutenant Colonel, a Major and Major General Sachin Mehta, the General Officer Commanding of the 3rd Infantry Division.
Emergency Landing in Difficult Terrain
According to reports, Major General Sachin Mehta was travelling to a forward post in Ladakh when the helicopter was forced to make a crash landing in Tangste.
The Lieutenant Colonel and the Major were piloting the helicopter at the time of the incident.
The crash left the helicopter severely damaged, with visuals from the site showing the aircraft badly wrecked in the rocky terrain.
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All Three Officers Injured but Safe
All three Army officers sustained injuries in the crash but survived the incident.
Their survival has been described as remarkable given the difficult mountainous conditions and the operational challenges associated with the ageing Cheetah helicopter fleet.
Officials said the officers managed to come out of the wreckage safely despite the extent of the damage caused to the aircraft.
Selfie After Crash Goes Viral
A selfie taken after the crash by Major General Sachin Mehta has gone viral on social media.
The photograph shows the three officers seated on rocks near the wrecked helicopter shortly after the incident.
The image quickly drew widespread attention online following reports of the crash and the officers’ escape.
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Inquiry Ordered Into Incident
The Army has ordered an official inquiry to determine the cause of the helicopter crash.
Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including operational and technical aspects linked to the helicopter.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in the Tangste region near Leh?
Who was on board the crashed helicopter?
The helicopter was carrying Major General Sachin Mehta, a Lieutenant Colonel, and a Major. The Major General was traveling to a forward post.
Were the officers injured in the crash?
Yes, all three officers sustained injuries but survived the crash. Their survival was described as remarkable given the difficult terrain and helicopter's age.
What is the status of the helicopter and what happened after the crash?
The helicopter was severely damaged and badly wrecked in the rocky terrain. A selfie taken by the officers after the crash near the wreckage has gone viral.
Has there been any investigation into the crash?
Yes, the Army has ordered an official inquiry to determine the cause of the helicopter crash, looking into operational and technical aspects.