Several peacock deaths in Karnataka have been linked to the H5N1 bird flu virus. This has raised concerns among health authorities and the public.
Explorer
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
44 Peacock Deaths Linked To H5N1 In Karnataka; Should Humans Be Worried?
H5N1 bird flu has been confirmed in Karnataka following peacock deaths, raising health concerns. Experts say human risk remains low but advise caution. Avoid contact with infected birds.
- Karnataka reports H5N1 bird flu after peacock deaths.
- H5N1 mainly affects birds; human infections remain rare.
- Human risk is low, avoid contact with sick birds.
- Authorities monitor situation, advise precautions and hygiene.
Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )
Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator
Before You Go
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the recent peacock deaths in Karnataka?
Is H5N1 bird flu dangerous to humans?
The risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu is considered low. Human infections are rare and typically occur after close contact with infected birds or contaminated environments.
How does H5N1 bird flu spread?
H5N1 primarily affects birds and spreads through contact with infected birds, their droppings, or contaminated environments. Human transmission is not widespread.
What precautions should people take regarding bird flu?
Avoid direct contact with sick or dead birds and maintain good hygiene. Proper cooking of poultry products is also considered safe.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Health
44 Peacock Deaths Linked To H5N1 In Karnataka; Should Humans Be Worried?
Health
Are Mangoes “Hot” For The Body? Experts Explain The Reality Behind The Claim
Health
Are Oats Really Healthy For Everyone? Benefits And Side Effects Explained
Health
Are Your Bones At Risk After 30? Here's What You Must Do Now To Prevent Osteoporosis
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by