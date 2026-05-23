5 Longest Train Routes In India For Travellers Who Enjoy Long Rail Journeys

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari train covers 4,273 km in 80 hours.

Kanyakumari to Katra journey spans 3,785 km, linking north-south.

Thiruvananthapuram to Silchar route traverses 3,932 km over 76 hours.

Amritsar to Kochuveli train travels 3,597 km across seven states.

Agartala to Bengaluru Cantonment route spans 3,570 km in 64 hours.

For many travellers, the destination is only part of the story. The real magic often lies in the journey itself, especially when it unfolds through the window of a train crossing mountains, plains, rivers, cities, and changing cultures. In a country where railways connect the farthest corners, some routes stretch so long that they become experiences in their own right.

India is home to some of the most remarkable long-distance train journeys, with routes stretching over several days and carrying passengers through multiple states, shifting landscapes, and diverse regions.

If long train rides are your idea of travel bliss, these are among the longest train routes in India worth knowing about.

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Dibrugarh To Kanyakumari

Among India’s most extensive rail journeys is the route connecting Dibrugarh in Assam with Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Spanning nearly 4,273 kilometres, this route ranks among the country’s longest railway stretches. The train makes around 30 stoppages along the way, giving passengers a chance to witness India gradually transform from the Northeast to the southern coastline.

The complete journey takes close to 80 hours, making it one of the longest train rides in the country.

Kanyakumari To Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

Stretching from India’s southernmost edge to Jammu and Kashmir, this route connects Kanyakumari with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

The journey runs through nearly 12 states and covers approximately 3,785 kilometres. Lasting around 73 hours, it is one of the country’s major long-distance rail connections.

The route creates a remarkable north-south corridor, linking two vastly different regions through a single rail journey.

Thiruvananthapuram To Silchar

The train route between Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and Silchar stands among India’s longest-running railway journeys.

Covering close to 3,932 kilometres, this route includes nearly 54 stoppages throughout the trip. Passengers remain onboard for approximately 76 hours and 35 minutes as the train moves across multiple regions of the country.

Its length alone makes it one of the most notable railway experiences in India.

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Amritsar To Kochuveli

The route linking Amritsar with Kochuveli near Thiruvananthapuram is another major long-distance train journey.

The train covers nearly 3,597 kilometres, travelling across seven Indian states before reaching its destination. The total travel duration is approximately 57 hours.

The route brings together northern and southern India through an extensive rail connection.

Agartala To Bengaluru Cantonment

Connecting the Northeast with southern India, the Agartala to Bengaluru Cantonment route is also among the country’s longest train journeys.

The train covers around 3,570 kilometres and makes nearly 28 stoppages along the route. Passengers spend close to 64 hours travelling between the two destinations.

It remains one of the longest railway stretches linking distant regions of India.