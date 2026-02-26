Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Holi 2026: Celebrating Holi With Diabetes? Try These Low-Sugar Festive Desserts

Holi 2026: Celebrating Holi With Diabetes? Try These Low-Sugar Festive Desserts

Looking for diabetic-friendly Holi sweets? Discover low-sugar festive desserts that let you celebrate without compromising on taste or health.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 09:43 AM (IST)

Holi is all about vibrant colours, laughter, and plates filled with festive treats. From traditional mithai to homemade delights, no celebration feels complete without something sweet. But for those managing diabetes, festive indulgence often comes with hesitation. The good news is that you don’t have to completely avoid dessert. With mindful ingredients and natural sweeteners, these lesser-sweet options let you celebrate Holi without compromising on taste or health.

ALSO READ: Holi 2026: Pre And Post Skincare Routine You Should Follow Before And After Playing With Colours

Coconut Ladoo

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Soft, fragrant, and perfectly bite-sized, Coconut Ladoo makes for a light festive indulgence. Prepared with desiccated coconut, almond flour, and sweeteners like stevia or monk fruit, it offers sweetness without excess sugar. These ladoos are simple to put together and work beautifully as a quick snack when cravings strike. 

Sabudana Kheer

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Most people associate sabudana with khichdi or tikki, but Sabudana Kheer can be just as delightful as the classic rice version. To keep it lighter, skip refined sugar and enhance its flavour with dry fruits and fresh fruits for natural sweetness. The texture remains creamy and comforting, making it ideal for festive gatherings. It feels indulgent, yet thoughtful in preparation.

Oats And Jaggery Laddoos

(Image Source: pinterest/ bakewithshivesh)
(Image Source: pinterest/ bakewithshivesh)

Laddoos don’t always need refined sugar to shine. This version blends roasted rolled oats, sesame seeds, jaggery, and a hint of cardamom for a wholesome sweet treat. They’re nourishing, easy to prepare, and stay fresh for days, which makes them perfect for Holi celebrations that stretch beyond a single afternoon. Each bite delivers warmth and subtle sweetness without overwhelming the palate.

Sugar-Free Sandesh

(Image Source: pinterest/ tarladalal)
(Image Source: pinterest/ tarladalal)

Light and delicate, Sugar-Free Sandesh brings a touch of Bengali tradition to your festive table. Made from fresh paneer and gently sweetened with monk fruit, it offers a mild sweetness that doesn’t overpower. Its soft texture and refreshing taste make it ideal for those who prefer desserts that feel airy rather than heavy. It’s a simple yet elegant choice for Holi.

Dates And Nuts Ladoo

(Image Source: pinterest/ neroburzum)
(Image Source: pinterest/ neroburzum)

When you combine dates, desiccated coconut, and a mix of almonds, cashews, walnuts, and pistachios, you get a ladoo that’s rich in texture and naturally sweet. Dates lend their own sweetness, reducing the need for added sugar. These energy-packed bites are hard to resist and make a festive snack that feels both indulgent and mindful at the same time.

Badam Barfi (Sugar-Free)

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

This festive mithai blends mawa with nutrient-rich nuts like walnuts, figs, and almonds to create a flavourful yet balanced treat. Designed to be sugar-free, it allows you to enjoy traditional barfi without worrying about excessive sweetness. The nutty richness gives it depth, while its lighter sweetness makes it suitable for those watching their sugar intake.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Holi Celebration Holi Recipes Holi 2026 Sugar Free Sweets For Holi Holi Sweets For Diabetic
