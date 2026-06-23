Fitness Coach Loses 23 Kg Without Dieting; Shares 8 Lifestyle Changes That Worked

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Embraced consistency, discipline over perfection and fleeting motivation.

Weight-loss transformations are often associated with strict diets and intense workout plans but one fitness coach says her success came from breaking everyday habits that were quietly holding her back. After reducing her weight from 72 kg to 49 kg, she shared the eight changes that played a major role in her journey.

8 Small Habits, Big Impact: Skipping Breakfast

The coach disclosed that she frequently experienced intense hunger later in the day as a result of skipping breakfast, which increased her risk of overindulging. An hour after waking up, she started eating, which helped control her hunger.

Drinking Her Calories: Her daily routine included fruit juices, sugary tea, and flavored coffee drinks. To cut down on extra calories, she substituted them with water, black coffee, and simple tea.

Ignoring Portion Sizes: She discovered that when eaten in excess, even nutritious foods like makhana, dry fruits, and peanut butter can cause weight gain. A key component of her change was learning portion control.



ALSO READ |Trying To Lose Belly Fat? Experts Say You're Probably Focusing On The Wrong Exercise





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikha Surana (@coachshikhasurana)

Relying Only on Cardio: She started including strength training into her exercise regimen instead of spending hours on the treadmill. She claims that her body composition changed significantly as a result of weight training.

She started including strength training into her exercise regimen instead of spending hours on the treadmill. She claims that her body composition changed significantly as a result of weight training. Sleeping Too Little and Stressing Too Much: Unhealthy eating habits and desires were frequently brought on by late nights and ongoing stress. She was able to keep on track by prioritizing seven to eight hours of sleep each day.

Unhealthy eating habits and desires were frequently brought on by late nights and ongoing stress. She was able to keep on track by prioritizing seven to eight hours of sleep each day. Frequently Eating Out: It was challenging to keep an eye on ingredients and portion levels at restaurant meals. She had more control over her nutrition when she started cooking the majority of her meals at home.

It was challenging to keep an eye on ingredients and portion levels at restaurant meals. She had more control over her nutrition when she started cooking the majority of her meals at home. Having an All-or-Nothing Mindset: She no longer saw sporadic rewards as failures. She concentrated on returning to her healthy routine and being consistent rather than giving up after consuming something decadent.

She no longer saw sporadic rewards as failures. She concentrated on returning to her healthy routine and being consistent rather than giving up after consuming something decadent. Waiting for Motivation :The instructor stated that she became aware of the unpredictability of motivation. She depended on self-control and daily activity to get closer to her objectives rather than waiting for the "ideal" moment to begin.

ALSO READ |Higher BMI Linked To 19 Types Of Cancer: Study

Consistency Over Perfection

Her story serves as a reminder that regular practices, as opposed to drastic diets or fitness fads, are frequently the foundation of long-term weight loss. She accomplished a shift that she thinks can be sustained over time by addressing routine behaviors and implementing sensible lifestyle adjustments.







Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator