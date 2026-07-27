India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaDays After Resignation, Dharmendra Pradhan Gets Hero's Welcome In Parliament; Congress Hits Out

Days After Resignation, Dharmendra Pradhan Gets Hero's Welcome In Parliament; Congress Hits Out

Dharmendra Pradhan received a hero's welcome from BJP MPs in Parliament days after resigning. Congress slammed the celebration, calling it an insult to protesting students.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan received a hero's welcome in Parliament.
  • Pradhan resigned amid widespread protests over the NEET paper leak.
  • Opposition criticized the welcome, referencing student lathi charges and concerns.

Just two days after stepping down as Union Education Minister amid the NEET paper leak row, Dharmendra Pradhan walked into Parliament on Monday to a hero's welcome from BJP and NDA MPs.

The Odisha MP stepped out of his car smiling, folded his hands in a traditional namaste, and made his way towards Parliament as party colleagues greeted him with chants of "Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad". Several MPs surrounded him, showering praise, while one draped him with a ceremonial shawl and placed a traditional cap on his head in a symbolic show of solidarity.

The celebratory scenes came despite Pradhan's resignation following more than a month of nationwide student protests over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

ALSO READ: Bihar NEET Protest: SIT Officer Suspended After 3 Injured In Alleged AK-47 Firing In Siwan; 100 Named In FIR

Opposition Slams Cheer For Pradhan

The Opposition was quick to criticise the spectacle.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury took a sharp swipe at the ruling alliance, saying, "They did the same thing with the rapists of Bilkis Bano. It is their habit."

Her remarks referred to the controversy surrounding the 2022 early release of the 11 men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, when visuals of their public felicitation outside Godhra jail triggered widespread outrage.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the BJP MPs are welcoming Pradhan as if he has achieved some great feat and asked the government about the lathi charge and firing of pellet guns on students.

"Today, BJP MPs are welcoming former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as if he has achieved some great feat. The country has already seen how, instead of apologizing for the paper leak in his resignation, Pradhan accused the students themselves of being misled, and after that, all central ministers praised him on social media. We believe that this entire episode is utterly shameful and a grave insult to the country's youth. The BJP should make it clear whether, despite the paper leaks, the crumbling education system, the lathi charges on students, and the firing of pellet guns, Pradhan's work was commendable? If not, then what is this honor for? And if yes, then does the BJP want to send this very message to the country's youth and students? The country demands answers," Ramesh said in a post on X. 

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigned

Pradhan resigned on Saturday after sustained protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led movement that emerged in the wake of the alleged NEET paper leak. What began as demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar gradually spread across the country, with students demanding accountability and sweeping reforms to India's examination system.

Announcing his resignation on X, Pradhan said he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the larger interest of students.

ALSO READ: Greta Thunberg Joins CJP Protest In London: ‘Indian Student Protest Made Us Proud’

"I am pained by the events of the past few days. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me. India's youth are the nation's greatest strength, and we must ensure they are not trapped in a web of confusion," he said.

The resignation came shortly before the third round of talks between government representatives and the CJP. Following the meeting, the outfit announced that its key demands had been accepted and formally called off its nationwide protest.

Before You Go

Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Dharmendra Pradhan resign from his position?

He resigned as Union Education Minister amidst the NEET paper leak controversy and widespread student protests. He stated his resignation was in the larger interest of students.

What was the Opposition's reaction to Dharmendra Pradhan's welcome?

The Opposition criticized the celebratory scenes, calling it shameful and an insult to the youth. They questioned why he was being honored despite the paper leaks and student lathi charges.

Who led the protests concerning the NEET paper leak?

The protests were led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led movement. Their demands were later accepted, and the nationwide protests were called off.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 27 Jul 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live Updates Monsoon Parliament Session Neet Paper LeaK
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Days After Resignation, Dharmendra Pradhan Gets Hero's Welcome In Parliament; Congress Hits Out
'Dharmendra Pradhan Zindabad': Ex-Min Gets Hero's Welcome In Parliament; Cong Hits Out
India
Omar Abdullah Slams Mehbooba Mufti Over Jantar Mantar Remarks, Demands Apology
Omar Abdullah Slams Mehbooba Mufti Over Jantar Mantar Remarks, Demands Apology
India
Supreme Court To Hear Kapil Sibal’s Plea Challenging Anti-Defection Law’s Merger Provision
Supreme Court To Hear Kapil Sibal’s Plea Challenging Anti-Defection Law’s Merger Provision
India
OPINION | Beyond Screens And Stereotypes: 5 Lessons Gen Z Taught India About Politics, Protest And Power
Beyond Screens And Stereotypes: 5 Lessons Gen Z Taught India About Politics, Protest And Power
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court
Breaking: Viral Girl Riya Ahir Reports Online Threats, Files Complaint With Cyber Crime Police
Political War Over Student Protest: Opposition Targets Government After Bihar AK-47 Firing Row
Student Tragedy: Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide, Re-Exam Scores Mentioned in Note
Political Update: Dharmendra Pradhan Receives Grand Welcome From BJP MPs After Stepping Down as Minister
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget