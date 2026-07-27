He resigned as Union Education Minister amidst the NEET paper leak controversy and widespread student protests. He stated his resignation was in the larger interest of students.
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Days After Resignation, Dharmendra Pradhan Gets Hero's Welcome In Parliament; Congress Hits Out
Dharmendra Pradhan received a hero's welcome from BJP MPs in Parliament days after resigning. Congress slammed the celebration, calling it an insult to protesting students.
- Former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan received a hero's welcome in Parliament.
- Pradhan resigned amid widespread protests over the NEET paper leak.
- Opposition criticized the welcome, referencing student lathi charges and concerns.
Before You Go
Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Dharmendra Pradhan resign from his position?
What was the Opposition's reaction to Dharmendra Pradhan's welcome?
The Opposition criticized the celebratory scenes, calling it shameful and an insult to the youth. They questioned why he was being honored despite the paper leaks and student lathi charges.
Who led the protests concerning the NEET paper leak?
The protests were led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led movement. Their demands were later accepted, and the nationwide protests were called off.
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