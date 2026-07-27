Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari urged migrant workers to return to West Bengal, announcing they would receive 125 days of employment annually after obtaining job cards.
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West Bengal: Haven't Received Annapurna Yojana Money Yet? CM Suvendu Adhikari Has Good News
West Bengal CM urged migrant workers to return, promising 125 days of work with job cards. He said all eligible Annapurna Yojana beneficiaries will be registered by Aug 30 and paid after verification.
- CM urged migrant workers return, promising 125 days employment.
- Annapurna Yojana: all beneficiaries registered by August 30.
Frequently Asked Questions
What new employment opportunity has been announced for migrant workers?
When will beneficiaries be registered for the Annapurna Yojana?
All eligible beneficiaries for the Annapurna Yojana are assured to have their names registered by August 30. Payments for verified applicants are expected in August.
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