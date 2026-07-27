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English NewsCitiesWest Bengal: Haven't Received Annapurna Yojana Money Yet? CM Suvendu Adhikari Has Good News

West Bengal: Haven't Received Annapurna Yojana Money Yet? CM Suvendu Adhikari Has Good News

West Bengal CM urged migrant workers to return, promising 125 days of work with job cards. He said all eligible Annapurna Yojana beneficiaries will be registered by Aug 30 and paid after verification.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Edited By: Sneha |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM urged migrant workers return, promising 125 days employment.
  • Annapurna Yojana: all beneficiaries registered by August 30.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, during his visit to North Bengal on Monday, urged migrant workers to return to the state, announcing that they would be provided 125 days of employment annually after obtaining job cards.

"Now migrant workers should start returning to the state. Everyone should get a job card. We will provide 125 days of work every year," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read: Who Cleared AK-47 Firing During Bihar Protest? Constable's Suspension Raises Big Questions

Eligible Beneficiaries To Be Registered By August 30

Adhikari also shared a major update on the Annapurna Yojana, assuring that all eligible beneficiaries would have their names registered by August 30 and would receive the financial assistance.

The first phase of payments under the scheme was released in June, while many women received the benefit in their bank accounts in July. The Chief Minister assured that eligible applicants who are yet to receive the money will also get the benefit once the ongoing verification process is completed.

He said document verification is currently underway, and more eligible applicants are expected to receive the funds in August after their documents are verified and eligibility confirmed.

Ayushman Cards To Be Distributed On Ayushman Diwas

The Chief Minister also spoke about the Ayushman Card initiative, announcing that distribution of Ayushman Cards will begin on Ayushman Diwas.

 

 

Calling it an "Amrit Kaal of development", Adhikari said several industrial projects are being planned for North Bengal, including mango, pineapple and maize processing industries.

He also said the state has received Rs 330 crore under the Prime Minister Tea Workers' Scheme.

Earlier Announcement On Annapurna Yojana

On July 1, Adhikari had said that when the government first launched the programme, it had very little time for implementation.

He stated that on June 3, the government transferred Rs 3,000 each to more than 2.7 million beneficiaries. He added that around 16 million applications had to be scrutinised and uploaded to the portal before processing.

The Chief Minister had also clarified that all eligible applicants would receive the benefit. He said only Indian citizens are entitled to government welfare payments but added that refugees from Bangladesh who have applied under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would continue receiving the social allowance until their applications are decided.

Also Read: 21-Year-Old Student Injured During NEET Protest Stable, Off Ventilator: RML Hospital

Similarly, applicants whose cases are pending before tribunals will continue receiving the allowance until a tribunal declares them ineligible.

Many beneficiaries are now awaiting the next round of Annapurna Yojana payments expected in August.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new employment opportunity has been announced for migrant workers?

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari urged migrant workers to return to West Bengal, announcing they would receive 125 days of employment annually after obtaining job cards.

When will beneficiaries be registered for the Annapurna Yojana?

All eligible beneficiaries for the Annapurna Yojana are assured to have their names registered by August 30. Payments for verified applicants are expected in August.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Annapurna Yojana Suvendu Adhikari WEst Bengal
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