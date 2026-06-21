Higher BMI Linked To 19 Types Of Cancer: Study

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maintaining healthy weight, lifestyle lowers overall cancer risks significantly.

A higher Body Mass Index (BMI) may significantly increase the risk of developing several forms of cancer. According to a recent large-scale review that adds to growing evidence linking obesity to serious health conditions. The findings come amid rising global obesity rates, which health experts warn could place millions more people at risk of chronic diseases in the years ahead.

According to a recent international review reported by NDTV, researchers found that a higher Body Mass Index (BMI) was associated with an increased risk of 19 different types of cancer. Some of the strongest correlations with Oesophageal Adenocarcinoma and endometrial cancer were seen in the study. According to research, there is 58% increased risk of endometrial cancer, and 47% increased risk of Oesophageal Adenocarcinoma for every five-point increase in BMI. Through long-term inflammation, hormonal imbalances and metabolic alterations that may encourage aberrant cell proliferation and obesity are thought to have a role in the development of cancer.

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How Obesity May Fuel Cancer Development

Scientists believe obesity contributes to cancer risk through several biological mechanisms. According to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), excess fat tissue can trigger chronic inflammation and alter hormone levels, including insulin and oestrogen, creating conditions that may encourage abnormal cell growth. These changes can increase the likelihood of cells becoming cancerous over time. The findings reinforce earlier warnings from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which has identified obesity as a risk factor for at least 13 different cancers. Public health experts say the latest evidence suggests the impact of excess weight may extend even further than previously recognised.

Obesity Rates Continue To Rise Worldwide

The World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly warned that obesity has become one of the most significant public health challenges of the 21st century. According to WHO, worldwide obesity rates have more than doubled among adults since 1990. Experts caution that unless effective prevention strategies are implemented, healthcare systems could face an increasing burden from obesity-related diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

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Prevention Remains The Best Defence

Health specialists stress that maintaining a healthy weight remains one of the most effective ways to lower cancer risks. According to Cancer Research UK, regular physical activity, a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, limiting alcohol consumption and avoiding tobacco use can all contribute to reducing the likelihood of developing cancer. Researchers emphasise that obesity does not guarantee a cancer diagnosis, just as people with a healthy weight are not completely protected from the disease. However, the growing body of evidence suggests that keeping weight within a healthy range may play an important role in reducing long-term health risks.

As researchers continue to investigate the relationship between body fat and cancer, experts say the message is becoming increasingly clear: maintaining a healthy lifestyle is not only important for overall well-being but may also help protect against a wide range of potentially life-threatening diseases.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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