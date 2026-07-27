Sonam Wangchuk joined a student protest on June 28, undertaking an indefinite hunger strike for 26 days to support demands for reforms. The protest specifically called for the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
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'Pradhan's Resignation Is Just Beginning': Wangchuk Reaches Rajghat After Being Discharged From Hospital
Sonam Wangchuk said Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is only the beginning, urging accountability and systemic exam reforms. At Rajghat, he hailed peaceful protests.
- Sonam Wangchuk ended 26-day fast, reaffirming non-violent protest power.
- He stated Pradhan's resignation only begins deeper systemic reform.
- Wangchuk stressed peaceful youth protest success, demanding full accountability.
Before You Go
Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Sonam Wangchuk undertake an indefinite hunger strike?
What method did Sonam Wangchuk say led to the movement's success?
Wangchuk stated the movement succeeded through peaceful methods and the sacrifices of protesters, not violence. He believes non-violent protest can influence even tough rulers.
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