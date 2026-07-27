CJP Warns Of Fresh Protest, Demands Withdrawal Of FIRs Against Students

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP alleges Centre violated agreement on no police action.

Hundreds of students arrested, surveilled across multiple states.

CJP demands case withdrawal, warns of renewed protests.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has accused the Centre of violating an agreement that assured protesters would face no police action, claiming that hundreds of students have been arrested or subjected to surveillance in several states. In a post addressed to Union Ministers JP Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka demanded the immediate withdrawal of all cases against protesters, warning that the organisation would resume protests if its demands were ignored.

Alleges Crackdown

In his post on X, Ranka alleged that the agreement on refraining from police action against protesters had been completely breached.

Dear @JPNadda @DrJitendraSingh ji,



We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple… — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) July 27, 2026

He claimed that hundreds of students had been arrested in Bihar and West Bengal, while many others were being surveilled or harassed in Delhi and other states. Ranka also alleged that volunteers providing logistical support to protesters in the national capital had been detained.

Warning Of Fresh Protest

The CJP spokesperson further demanded that the government share the written agreement relating to legal cases by Tuesday, along with the timelines agreed upon with the Centre.

Warning of renewed agitation, Ranka said the organisation would be "forced to sit on protest again" if the demands were not met. The Centre has not yet responded publicly to the allegations or the demands made in the post.

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Demands Action

Ranka called for the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs registered against protesters and sought the release of students who had been detained.

He also urged the authorities to ensure that no fresh FIRs are lodged by the Delhi Police, central investigative agencies or police forces in BJP-ruled or BJP-allied states, saying this would be in line with the agreement reached with the government.

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