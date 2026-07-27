21-Year-Old Student Injured During NEET Protest Stable, Off Ventilator: RML Hospital

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Protestor recovering, off ventilator, conscious at RML hospital.

Police, students injured in protest; 15 FIRs registered.

Ongoing protests: FRS identifies 2,000 criminals at Jantar Mantar.

A 21-year-old woman admitted to Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in a critical condition following the reported protest-related incident is showing steady clinical improvement, the hospital said on Monday.

According to an official medical bulletin, the patient was taken off ventilator support nearly five days ago and is now breathing independently. Doctors said she is conscious, alert and responding appropriately to commands.

"She was successfully extubated (removed from ventilatory support) nearly 05 days ago and is maintaining adequate spontaneous breathing. The patient is conscious, alert, and responding appropriately to commands," the hospital read.

RML hospital (Delhi) issues a health update | "The 21-year-old female patient, who was admitted to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, New Delhi in a critical condition following the reported protest-related incident, continues to show steady clinical improvement."



"She was… pic.twitter.com/gmmfniuJf3 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026

The hospital added that she has been on oral feeds for the past 72 hours and is tolerating them well. While her condition is currently stable, she remains under close observation and is receiving comprehensive care from a multidisciplinary team of specialists to support her recovery.

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130 Police Personnel Injured During July 20 Protest

Meanwhile, Delhi Police sources said at least 130 police personnel and around 65 students were injured during the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. Police have also registered 15 FIRs in connection with the protests.

According to the sources, an average of around 10,000 people continue to gather in and around Jantar Mantar every day, with nearly 3,000 police personnel deployed to maintain law and order.

People Used FRS To Identify 'Anti-Social' Elements

Police are also using Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras to identify anti-social elements entering the protest site. "With the help of Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras, Delhi Police has identified more than 2,000 people with criminal records who had come to Jantar Mantar," police sources said.

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Security remains heightened in and around Jantar Mantar as the protests continue, with authorities closely monitoring the movement of people entering the area.