She is showing steady clinical improvement and was taken off ventilator support five days ago. She is now breathing independently, conscious, alert, and tolerating oral feeds well.
21-Year-Old Student Injured During NEET Protest Stable, Off Ventilator: RML Hospital
RML Hospital said the 21-year-old woman injured in the protest-related incident is stable, conscious and off ventilator. Meanwhile, 130 personnel, 65 students were injured over the July 20 protests.
- Protestor recovering, off ventilator, conscious at RML hospital.
- Police, students injured in protest; 15 FIRs registered.
- Ongoing protests: FRS identifies 2,000 criminals at Jantar Mantar.
A 21-year-old woman admitted to Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in a critical condition following the reported protest-related incident is showing steady clinical improvement, the hospital said on Monday.
According to an official medical bulletin, the patient was taken off ventilator support nearly five days ago and is now breathing independently. Doctors said she is conscious, alert and responding appropriately to commands.
"She was successfully extubated (removed from ventilatory support) nearly 05 days ago and is maintaining adequate spontaneous breathing. The patient is conscious, alert, and responding appropriately to commands," the hospital read.
RML hospital (Delhi) issues a health update | "The 21-year-old female patient, who was admitted to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, New Delhi in a critical condition following the reported protest-related incident, continues to show steady clinical improvement."— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026
"She was… pic.twitter.com/gmmfniuJf3
The hospital added that she has been on oral feeds for the past 72 hours and is tolerating them well. While her condition is currently stable, she remains under close observation and is receiving comprehensive care from a multidisciplinary team of specialists to support her recovery.
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130 Police Personnel Injured During July 20 Protest
Meanwhile, Delhi Police sources said at least 130 police personnel and around 65 students were injured during the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. Police have also registered 15 FIRs in connection with the protests.
According to the sources, an average of around 10,000 people continue to gather in and around Jantar Mantar every day, with nearly 3,000 police personnel deployed to maintain law and order.
People Used FRS To Identify 'Anti-Social' Elements
Police are also using Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras to identify anti-social elements entering the protest site. "With the help of Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras, Delhi Police has identified more than 2,000 people with criminal records who had come to Jantar Mantar," police sources said.
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Security remains heightened in and around Jantar Mantar as the protests continue, with authorities closely monitoring the movement of people entering the area.
Before You Go
Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the condition of the 21-year-old woman admitted to RML Hospital?
How is Delhi Police using technology at the protest site?
Delhi Police is using Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras to identify anti-social elements. They have identified over 2,000 people with criminal records at Jantar Mantar.
What is the typical daily attendance and police deployment at Jantar Mantar?
An average of around 10,000 people gather daily in and around Jantar Mantar. Nearly 3,000 police personnel are deployed to maintain law and order.