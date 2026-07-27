Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP demands FIR withdrawal, releases; threatens renewed protests.

The Indian government has taken note of allegations made by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) regarding police action against NEET protesters in several states. According to sources, the Centre is gathering details about enforcement measures taken by state authorities and has indicated that peaceful demonstrators should not face punitive action. The development comes after the CJP warned that it could revive nationwide protests if action against students and volunteers is not halted.

CJP Alleges Breach Of Agreement

The controversy follows claims by the CJP that authorities have failed to honour an understanding reached over the handling of the NEET protests. In a post addressed to Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka accused the government of allowing police action against demonstrators despite assurances that peaceful protesters would not be targeted.

Ranka pointed to the detention of students in Bihar and West Bengal, as well as reported police raids and surveillance in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that volunteers assisting the protest movement had also been detained in the national capital.

According to the CJP, these actions amount to a direct violation of the agreement reached with the government regarding the treatment of protesters.

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Fresh Ultimatum Issued

The CJP has demanded the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs registered against protesters and the release of students currently in custody. The party has also called for a written copy of the legal assurances it says were promised by the government, asking that it be provided by Tuesday.

Ranka stated that no further FIRs should be lodged against protesters by the Delhi Police, central investigative agencies or police forces in BJP-ruled states, in line with the alleged agreement. He further insisted that those already facing legal action should receive immediate relief.

The organisation warned that failure to meet its demands would leave it with no option but to resume nationwide demonstrations.

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