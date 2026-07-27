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English NewsNewsIndiaGovernment Reviews Police Action After CJP Warns Of Fresh Protests

Government Reviews Police Action After CJP Warns Of Fresh Protests

The government has responded to the CJP's ultimatum by reviewing police action against NEET protesters and is expected to announce further steps soon.

Written By : Pavan Kumar Goad |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 07:21 PM (IST)
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  • CJP demands FIR withdrawal, releases; threatens renewed protests.

The Indian government has taken note of allegations made by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) regarding police action against NEET protesters in several states. According to sources, the Centre is gathering details about enforcement measures taken by state authorities and has indicated that peaceful demonstrators should not face punitive action. The development comes after the CJP warned that it could revive nationwide protests if action against students and volunteers is not halted.

CJP Alleges Breach Of Agreement

The controversy follows claims by the CJP that authorities have failed to honour an understanding reached over the handling of the NEET protests. In a post addressed to Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka accused the government of allowing police action against demonstrators despite assurances that peaceful protesters would not be targeted.

Ranka pointed to the detention of students in Bihar and West Bengal, as well as reported police raids and surveillance in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that volunteers assisting the protest movement had also been detained in the national capital.

According to the CJP, these actions amount to a direct violation of the agreement reached with the government regarding the treatment of protesters.

Also Read: MEA Summons Ukrainian Envoy Over Attack On Vessel That Killed Indian National

Fresh Ultimatum Issued

The CJP has demanded the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs registered against protesters and the release of students currently in custody. The party has also called for a written copy of the legal assurances it says were promised by the government, asking that it be provided by Tuesday.

Ranka stated that no further FIRs should be lodged against protesters by the Delhi Police, central investigative agencies or police forces in BJP-ruled states, in line with the alleged agreement. He further insisted that those already facing legal action should receive immediate relief.

The organisation warned that failure to meet its demands would leave it with no option but to resume nationwide demonstrations.

Also Read: CJP Warns Of Fresh Protest, Alleges Centre Breached Agreement

Before You Go

Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court

About the author Pavan Kumar Goad

Pavan Kumar Goad began his career in the media industry with CNFC Media. He subsequently worked with ANI for nearly three and a half years, followed by an association of around eight years with the News18 Network. He has now joined ABP News.

With close to 13 years of experience in journalism, he has primarily covered political affairs, with a particular focus on developments related to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
JP Nadda Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest
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