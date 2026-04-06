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HomeLifestyleExperiencing Excess Hair Loss? Don’t Ignore These Warning Signs

Experiencing Excess Hair Loss? Don’t Ignore These Warning Signs

Excessive hair fall and baldness can signal more than cosmetic concerns. Causes range from thyroid problems, anemia, and hormonal changes to autoimmune disorders.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
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Losing hair can be more than just a cosmetic concern; it might be a sign that something is off inside your body. Normally, losing about 50–100 hair strands per day is considered natural. But if hair begins to fall suddenly in large amounts, coming out in clumps during combing or washing, it may be time to pay attention.

For many people, brushing a thick section of hair and seeing noticeable thinning or bald patches can be frightening. While seasonal changes, stress, or poor hair care are common explanations, excessive loss can sometimes point to deeper health problems that need early understanding and treatment.

Common Causes Of Excessive Hair Loss

Thyroid Disorders: The thyroid gland controls metabolism and affects many body systems, including hair growth. When the thyroid is overactive or underactive, it disrupts the hair growth cycle, leading to hair thinning or rapid loss. Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can weaken hair strands and increase shedding.

Alopecia Areata: This is an autoimmune condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles. It often causes smooth, round patches of baldness on the scalp or other body parts. Hair loss in alopecia areata can be unpredictable. Some people regrow hair naturally, while others may experience recurrent shedding.

Anaemia (Iron Deficiency): Iron is essential for transporting oxygen and nutrients to hair roots. When your body lacks iron, it prioritises vital organs over hair, slowing hair growth and weakening follicles. This can lead to hair breaking or falling before completing a full growth cycle, especially in women.

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Other Health And Lifestyle Factors

Hair loss often has multiple triggers. Hormonal imbalances like those during pregnancy or menopause, stress, and nutritional deficiencies, especially in protein, vitamins, and minerals, can contribute to excessive shedding. Medical conditions, medications, scalp infections, and even emotional shock can also push more hairs into the shedding phase than usual.

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When To See A Doctor

Persistent or sudden hair loss deserves medical attention, especially if it’s accompanied by fatigue, weight changes, or other symptoms. A healthcare provider can help identify the exact cause through tests, including thyroid levels, iron status, and hormonal panels, and recommend suitable treatments or lifestyle changes.

Takeaway: Occasional hair fall is normal, but if your hair starts shedding excessively or in clumps, don’t ignore it. Understanding the underlying causes, from thyroid issues to nutrient deficiencies, is key to addressing hair loss effectively and keeping your hair healthy.

Check out below Health Tools-
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Frequently Asked Questions

When should I consider seeing a doctor for hair loss?

You should see a doctor if you experience persistent or sudden hair loss, especially if it's accompanied by fatigue, weight changes, or other concerning symptoms.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
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