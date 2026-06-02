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HomeLifestyleDoes Coffee Really Dehydrate You? Experts Set The Record Straight

Does Coffee Really Dehydrate You? Experts Set The Record Straight

Researchers have finally revealed the truth behind the popular myth that your daily cup of coffee causes dehydration.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Excessive caffeine or sugary coffee drinks pose health risks.

For years, coffee has carried a bad reputation when it comes to hydration. Many people believe that drinking coffee can dry out the body because it makes you visit the loo more often. But recent research suggests that may not be completely true.

Your Daily Cup May Not Be the Villain After All

Coffee is one of the world’s favourite drinks. From rushed mornings to late-night work sessions, millions rely on it every day. Naturally, questions about its effects on the body continue to pop up  and dehydration is one of the biggest concerns.

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What Researchers Actually Discovered

A recent study compared regular coffee drinkers with people who only drank water. Surprisingly, researchers found no major difference in hydration levels between the two groups, challenging the long-standing belief that coffee automatically dehydrates the body. The confusion mainly comes from caffeine, which is known to have a mild diuretic effect. In simple terms, it can make people urinate more often. Because of this, many assumed coffee causes the body to lose too much water.

Experts say newer studies paint a different picture. People who drink coffee regularly often build a tolerance to caffeine over time, meaning the body adjusts and the extra fluid loss becomes much smaller.

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How Much Coffee Is Actually Fine?

According to health experts, drinking around three to four cups of coffee a day is generally considered safe for most healthy adults. In moderate amounts, coffee does not appear to seriously affect hydration levels or the body’s fluid balance

That does not mean unlimited coffee is harmless. Consuming excessive caffeine  usually more than 400 to 500 milligrams daily  can lead to restlessness, a racing heartbeat, poor sleep, acidity, and digestive discomfort.

Experts also warn that many café-style coffees contain large amounts of sugar, flavoured syrups, whipped cream, and extra toppings. These additions can quickly turn coffee into a high-calorie drink with fewer health benefits.

Because of this, plain or black coffee is often considered the healthier option. It contains fewer calories and no unnecessary added sugar.

But Water Still Matters the Most

Experts stress that coffee should never completely replace water. Proper hydration still depends on drinking enough water, especially during hot weather, exercise, illness, or long working hours.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are fancy coffee drinks unhealthy?

Yes, many café-style coffees are high in sugar, syrups, and cream, making them less healthy. Plain or black coffee is a better option.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Coffee Lifestyle Dehydration
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