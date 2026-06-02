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HomeLifestyleMasterChef India Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Diagnosed With Breast Cancer; Experts Explain Risk After 50

MasterChef India Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Diagnosed With Breast Cancer; Experts Explain Risk After 50

MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria has been diagnosed with breast cancer, highlighting growing health concerns as experts explain why the risk increases significantly in women after 50.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
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  • Early detection through screening remains highly treatable.

Breast cancer remains one of the most widespread health challenges affecting women across the globe, with millions diagnosed each year. Recently, MasterChef India Season 1 winner and celebrated chef Pankaj Bhadouria revealed in an emotional social media post that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, prompting an outpouring of concern and support from fans.

Her disclosure has also reignited an important health conversation: why the risk of breast cancer rises significantly in women after the age of 50.

A Closer Look At Breast Cancer

Breast cancer develops when certain cells in the breast begin to grow uncontrollably, eventually forming a lump or tumour. If left undetected or untreated, these cells can spread beyond the breast to other parts of the body. This is why medical experts consistently stress the importance of early detection and timely intervention.

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Why Does Risk Increase After 50?

Age is one of the most significant risk factors in breast cancer. As women cross 50, especially around menopause, the body undergoes major hormonal shifts - particularly in oestrogen levels - which can influence breast tissue and increase vulnerability to abnormal cell growth.

Along with hormonal changes, ageing also brings biological wear and tear. DNA repair mechanisms in the body become less efficient over time, allowing genetic errors to accumulate, which may contribute to cancer development.

Another contributing factor is weight gain, which is common after midlife. Excess body fat can increase oestrogen production and promote a low-grade inflammatory state in the body - conditions that may support cancer growth.

Who Should Stay More Vigilant?

While breast cancer can affect anyone, certain groups face a higher risk. These include women with a family history of the disease, those struggling with obesity, physically inactive individuals, and those with lifestyle factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, or poor dietary habits. Women experiencing late menopause or hormonal imbalances are also advised to be more cautious and undergo regular screening.

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Early Warning Signs Not To Ignore

One of the most challenging aspects of breast cancer is that early stages are often painless, leading to delayed diagnosis. Warning signs may include a lump in the breast or underarm, changes in breast shape or size, skin dimpling or texture changes, nipple inversion or discharge, and persistent abnormalities in breast appearance.

Doctors emphasise a crucial message: when detected early, breast cancer is highly treatable. In its initial stages, it is often confined to the breast and can be effectively managed through surgery, medication, and other targeted therapies - making early awareness and screening lifesaving.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is breast cancer?

Breast cancer occurs when cells in the breast grow uncontrollably, forming a lump or tumor. If untreated, these cells can spread to other parts of the body.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
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Breast Cancer Health Pankaj Bhadouria
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