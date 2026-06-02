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HomeLifestyleHow Much Tea Is Too Much? Experts Reveal Healthy Limit You Shouldn't Ignore

How Much Tea Is Too Much? Experts Reveal Healthy Limit You Shouldn't Ignore

Your age plays a key role in determining how much tea you can safely drink each day, with health experts recommending different limits for teenagers, adults, and older individuals.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Moderation is key to enjoying tea without adverse health effects.

For millions of Indians, the day does not truly begin until the first sip of chai. Some need tea the moment they wake up, while others keep refilling their cups throughout the day during work breaks, family chats, stressful moments, or simply out of habit. Tea has become such a natural part of life that most people rarely stop to ask whether they might actually be drinking too much of it.

But health experts say that while tea can feel comforting, overdoing it may quietly start affecting the body.

Why Tea Feels So Good

In recent years, green tea has especially gained a “healthy drink” image. Research suggests it contains antioxidants that may help support heart health, improve metabolism, and even lower the risk of illnesses like type-2 diabetes. This is why many people have started replacing sugary drinks with green tea as part of a healthier lifestyle.

Still, experts say even healthy things need balance.

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According to doctors, teenagers and young adults should usually limit caffeinated tea to one or two cups a day. Healthy adults can safely consume around three to five cups of green tea daily, depending on their body type and lifestyle. However, constantly drinking strong tea throughout the day may create problems that people often ignore at first.

Too much caffeine can lead to sleep issues, headaches, acidity, restlessness, anxiety, and even stomach discomfort. Many people blame stress or poor sleep schedules for these symptoms without realising their endless cups of chai may also be playing a role.

Right Time To Drink Tea 

Doctors also warn that drinking tea at the wrong time can affect digestion. Having tea on an empty stomach may trigger acidity, while drinking it immediately after meals can reduce iron absorption in the body over time.

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Pregnant women, especially, are advised to be more careful with caffeine intake. Experts recommend keeping daily caffeine consumption within safe limits during pregnancy.

The message from health experts is simple: you do not need to give up tea completely. For most people, chai is part of comfort, routine, and culture. The key is understanding when to stop before a harmless habit slowly turns unhealthy.

Check out below Health Tools-
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Frequently Asked Questions

What advice is given to pregnant women regarding tea consumption?

Pregnant women are advised to be more careful with caffeine intake and keep their daily consumption within safe limits.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
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Health Lifestyle Tea
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