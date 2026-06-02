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HomeNewsIndiaTelangana Teen's Suicide Sparks Bandh Amid 'Love Jihad' Claims; 18-Year-Old Arrested Under POCSO

Telangana Teen's Suicide Sparks Bandh Amid 'Love Jihad' Claims; 18-Year-Old Arrested Under POCSO

A 16-year-old girl's death in Telangana's Narayanpet triggered protests, a bandh, and political allegations as police continue their investigation.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Narayanpet saw protests and a shutdown after a teenager's death.
  • Police arrested an 18-year-old man under POCSO charges.
  • Right-wing groups called for investigation amid political allegations.
  • Authorities urge calm as police focus on criminal investigation.

Tensions remained high in Telangana's Narayanpet town after the death of a 16-year-old girl led to widespread protests, a shutdown call by right-wing organizations, and competing narratives over the circumstances surrounding the case. Police have arrested an 18-year-old man identified as Fasiuddin in connection with the incident. He has been remanded to judicial custody and booked under charges including abetment to suicide and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Authorities have urged residents to remain calm and avoid circulating unverified claims while the investigation is ongoing.

Bandh Disrupts Normal Life In Narayanpet

The girl's death prompted demonstrations by members of the BJP and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), who organized a bandh in the town and demanded a thorough investigation.

On Tuesday, protesters gathered near the regional transport depot and attempted to halt bus services. Police intervened and detained several demonstrators to prevent the situation from escalating.

The shutdown affected daily activities across Narayanpet, with numerous commercial establishments remaining closed. Security personnel were deployed at sensitive locations, and police patrols were intensified to maintain law and order.

Officials said precautionary measures were taken to prevent any communal tension and ensure that public peace was not disturbed.

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Political Allegations Add To Controversy

The incident has quickly taken on a political dimension, with some BJP and VHP leaders alleging that the teenager was misled and subjected to pressure by the accused.

Senior BJP leader Nagurao Namaji claimed that the accused had gained the girl's trust with promises of marriage and later attempted to influence her personal decisions. He also alleged that she faced blackmail before her death.

Namaji called for strict action against anyone found responsible and demanded stronger measures to safeguard young women from exploitation.

However, these allegations have not been independently verified by investigating authorities.

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Police Focus On Criminal Investigation

Police officials have maintained that the case is being examined strictly on the basis of evidence collected during the investigation.

Narayanpet Station House Officer Venkateshwarlu confirmed the arrest and judicial remand of the accused but declined to comment on claims linking the case to broader ideological narratives.

According to police, the investigation is currently proceeding under charges related to abetment to suicide and the POCSO Act.

Officials have appealed to the public not to spread rumours or speculate about motives while inquiries are underway.

Debate Extends Beyond Immediate Case

The tragedy has also reignited discussions about adolescent relationships, family supervision, and the challenges faced by young people across social and religious backgrounds.

Observers note that incidents involving emotional distress among teenagers have emerged in different communities over the years, often raising questions about communication between parents and children, mental well-being, and social pressures.

Analysts caution against drawing conclusions before the investigation is complete, emphasizing that each case must be examined on its own facts.

As Narayanpet continues to grapple with the aftermath of the incident, authorities are focusing on maintaining public order while investigators work to determine the circumstances that led to the teenager's death.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the protests in Narayanpet?

Protests erupted in Narayanpet following the death of a 16-year-old girl. Right-wing organizations called for a shutdown, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

Who has been arrested in connection with the girl's death?

An 18-year-old man identified as Fasiuddin has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. He faces charges including abetment to suicide and POCSO Act violations.

What are the police focusing on in their investigation?

Police are strictly examining the case based on collected evidence, focusing on criminal investigation. The investigation is proceeding under charges of abetment to suicide and the POCSO Act.

What has been the impact of the bandh in Narayanpet?

The bandh, organized by BJP and VHP, disrupted normal life with commercial establishments remaining closed. Security was intensified to maintain law and order.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana POCSO Telangana  Narayanpet CRime News
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