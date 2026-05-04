Doctors clarify that screen time is not a direct cause of autism. However, it can contribute to developmental concerns that may appear similar to autistic traits.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
'Excess Screen Time Can Delay Speech Development,' Says Doctor After AIIMS Delhi Study
Excessive screen exposure in early childhood can interfere with brain development, language acquisition, and social skills. Real-world interaction, play, and communication are essential.
- Early autism detection, family support crucial for outcomes.
A growing concern from the national capital has put parents on alert about children’s increasing screen exposure. Experts from AIIMS Delhi have issued a clear warning that excessive screen time can negatively impact a child’s overall development. From delayed language skills to behavioural issues, the effects can be long-lasting if not addressed early. Doctors stress that early childhood is a critical phase for brain growth, and too much screen use during this time may interfere with natural learning and social development.
No Screen Exposure For Infants
Professor Shaifali Gulati, Faculty In-Charge of the Pediatric Neurology Division at AIIMS, clearly states that children from birth to 18 months should not be exposed to screens at all. According to her, this is the stage when the brain develops rapidly, and exposure to mobile phones, televisions, or other screens can disturb natural development. She emphasizes that real-world interaction is essential during this period.
Impact On Language And Behaviour
Experts warn that children who spend too much time in front of screens may face delays in learning language. Their ability to communicate and interact socially can also weaken. In some cases, children may show signs that appear similar to autism. However, doctors clarify that screen time is not a direct cause of autism, but it can contribute to developmental concerns that resemble it.
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Screen Time Must Be Limited For Young Children
Doctors advise that children between 18 months and 6 years should have very limited screen time. Instead, they should be encouraged to participate in physical activities, conversations, and creative play. These activities help improve both mental and social development, which screens cannot provide.
Focus On Autism Awareness
April is observed globally as Autism Awareness Month. For 2026, the United Nations has set the theme “Autism & Humanity: Every Life has Value.” As part of this effort, a special public health lecture is being organized on April 30 at AIIMS, New Delhi. Experts will discuss the complexities of Autism Spectrum Disorder and ways to manage it effectively.
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Early Detection Is Crucial
Specialists say that signs of autism can be identified as early as 12 to 18 months of age. Early diagnosis and timely treatment can lead to better outcomes for children. According to available data, 1 in every 31 individuals is affected by autism, making it a significant public health concern.
Associated Health Challenges
AIIMS data shows that nearly 80 percent of children with autism also face additional health issues. These include epilepsy, attention problems, behavioral challenges, and sleep disorders. Such conditions can greatly affect the quality of life of both children and their families.
Role Of Family And Right Treatment
Doctors highlight that family involvement plays a very important role in managing autism. With proper information, early intervention, and personalized care, children can show significant improvement. Experts also warn against unproven alternative treatments that lack scientific support.
Towards an Inclusive Society
The goal of these efforts is not just treatment but also increasing awareness and building an inclusive society. AIIMS is working through helplines, digital platforms, and educational resources to support families. These steps aim to ensure that every child gets equal opportunities and lives with dignity, without discrimination.