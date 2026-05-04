Are Mangoes “Hot” for the Body? Experts Explain The Reality Behind The Claim

Every summer, mango season arrives with excitement, and the fruit quickly becomes a daily favourite in many households. People eat it in breakfast, lunch, and even at night. But along with this love, comes an old warning: “Don’t eat too many mangoes, they will increase body heat.” This belief has been passed down for generations, but experts now question whether it is actually true or just a traditional myth that continues without scientific backing.

What Experts Say About “Heat in Mangoes”

Nutrition Head Dr. Karuna Chaturvedi explained to TOI that mango is traditionally called a “hot fruit,” but science does not classify food in this way. She said food should be understood based on its nutrients, not on the idea of hot or cold effects.

According to her, mango contains natural sugars and compounds like mangiferin. These can create a mild feeling of warmth during digestion. However, she clarified that this does not actually increase body temperature like a fever. The warmth people feel is temporary and mild, not harmful.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson To Bella Hadid- The Weeknd: Couples Who Didn’t Survive The Met Gala Curse

Why Quantity Matters More Than the Fruit

Experts stress that the real difference lies in how much mango is eaten. One mango is not the same as eating three or four at once. Dr. Chaturvedi pointed out that overeating mangoes can lead to stomach-related problems. The fibre and fructose in large amounts may cause bloating, loose motions, or cramps in some people.

ALSO READ | Rs 4,000 Shein Dress At State Dinner? Jennifer Rauchet Faces Row Over ‘America First’

Possible Side Effects of Overeating Mangoes

Pinterest

This highlights that excessive mango consumption can affect digestion. High natural sugar intake may also lead to a sudden rise in blood sugar levels, which can be risky for people with diabetes. Some individuals may experience itching or irritation around the lips due to the sticky substance found near the mango peel, which can trigger skin reactions. Overeating may also contribute to weight gain.

Why Mango Feels “Hot” in Summer

Experts also explain that the feeling of heat is not only due to the fruit itself. During summer, the body is already dehydrated and digestion slows down. In such conditions, eating too many sweet fruits like mango can make the body feel heavy and warm. This is a combined effect of weather, body condition, and food intake.

How to Eat Mango in a Balanced Way

Experts suggest moderation instead of avoiding mangoes completely. Eating one or two mangoes a day is considered safe for most people. It is better to pair them with curd or water-rich foods, avoid eating them on an empty stomach if digestion is sensitive, and even soaking them in water before eating may help.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]