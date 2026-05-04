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HomeHealthAre Mangoes “Hot” For The Body? Experts Explain The Reality Behind The Claim

Are Mangoes “Hot” For The Body? Experts Explain The Reality Behind The Claim

Mangoes are often blamed for increasing body heat, but experts say the effect is mild and temporary. The real concern is overeating, which can cause digestive issues, blood sugar spikes.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 04 May 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Experts say mangoes don't inherently raise body heat.
  • Overeating mangoes can cause digestive issues and sugar spikes.
  • Balance mango intake with other foods; moderation is key.
  • Feeling warm from mangoes is linked to summer conditions.

Every summer, mango season arrives with excitement, and the fruit quickly becomes a daily favourite in many households. People eat it in breakfast, lunch, and even at night. But along with this love, comes an old warning: “Don’t eat too many mangoes, they will increase body heat.” This belief has been passed down for generations, but experts now question whether it is actually true or just a traditional myth that continues without scientific backing.

What Experts Say About “Heat in Mangoes”

Nutrition Head Dr. Karuna Chaturvedi explained to TOI that mango is traditionally called a “hot fruit,” but science does not classify food in this way. She said food should be understood based on its nutrients, not on the idea of hot or cold effects.

According to her, mango contains natural sugars and compounds like mangiferin. These can create a mild feeling of warmth during digestion. However, she clarified that this does not actually increase body temperature like a fever. The warmth people feel is temporary and mild, not harmful.

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Why Quantity Matters More Than the Fruit

Experts stress that the real difference lies in how much mango is eaten. One mango is not the same as eating three or four at once. Dr. Chaturvedi pointed out that overeating mangoes can lead to stomach-related problems. The fibre and fructose in large amounts may cause bloating, loose motions, or cramps in some people.

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Possible Side Effects of Overeating Mangoes

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This highlights that excessive mango consumption can affect digestion. High natural sugar intake may also lead to a sudden rise in blood sugar levels, which can be risky for people with diabetes. Some individuals may experience itching or irritation around the lips due to the sticky substance found near the mango peel, which can trigger skin reactions. Overeating may also contribute to weight gain.

Why Mango Feels “Hot” in Summer

Experts also explain that the feeling of heat is not only due to the fruit itself. During summer, the body is already dehydrated and digestion slows down. In such conditions, eating too many sweet fruits like mango can make the body feel heavy and warm. This is a combined effect of weather, body condition, and food intake.

How to Eat Mango in a Balanced Way

Experts suggest moderation instead of avoiding mangoes completely. Eating one or two mangoes a day is considered safe for most people. It is better to pair them with curd or water-rich foods, avoid eating them on an empty stomach if digestion is sensitive, and even soaking them in water before eating may help.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

 
 
 
 

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does eating mangoes actually increase body heat?

Science does not classify foods as 'hot' or 'cold.' While mangoes contain natural sugars that can cause a mild, temporary warmth during digestion, they do not increase body temperature like a fever.

What are the risks of eating too many mangoes?

Overeating mangoes can lead to digestive issues like bloating, loose motions, or cramps due to their fiber and fructose content. High sugar intake may also cause blood sugar spikes.

Can mangoes cause skin reactions?

Some individuals might experience itching or irritation around their lips due to a sticky substance found near the mango peel, which can trigger skin reactions.

How can I eat mangoes in a balanced way?

Experts recommend eating mangoes in moderation, usually one or two per day. Pairing them with curd or water-rich foods, and avoiding them on an empty stomach can be beneficial.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nutrition Mango Mango Side-Effects BLOOD SUGAR Dehydration Body Heat Myth Health Effects
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