Science does not classify foods as 'hot' or 'cold.' While mangoes contain natural sugars that can cause a mild, temporary warmth during digestion, they do not increase body temperature like a fever.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
Are Mangoes “Hot” For The Body? Experts Explain The Reality Behind The Claim
Mangoes are often blamed for increasing body heat, but experts say the effect is mild and temporary. The real concern is overeating, which can cause digestive issues, blood sugar spikes.
- Experts say mangoes don't inherently raise body heat.
- Overeating mangoes can cause digestive issues and sugar spikes.
- Balance mango intake with other foods; moderation is key.
- Feeling warm from mangoes is linked to summer conditions.
Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )
Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator
Before You Go
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Frequently Asked Questions
Does eating mangoes actually increase body heat?
What are the risks of eating too many mangoes?
Overeating mangoes can lead to digestive issues like bloating, loose motions, or cramps due to their fiber and fructose content. High sugar intake may also cause blood sugar spikes.
Can mangoes cause skin reactions?
Some individuals might experience itching or irritation around their lips due to a sticky substance found near the mango peel, which can trigger skin reactions.
How can I eat mangoes in a balanced way?
Experts recommend eating mangoes in moderation, usually one or two per day. Pairing them with curd or water-rich foods, and avoiding them on an empty stomach can be beneficial.