How Alum Can Boost Your Air Cooler’s Performance This Summer

As temperatures rise every summer, people look for simple and affordable ways to beat the heat. Air coolers become a common choice in many homes, but sometimes they fail to give enough cooling. Dirty water, bad smell, and mosquito problems often reduce their performance. A surprising home trick that can improve cooler efficiency. Adding a simple household item to cooler water can do, and why many people are now using this easy method for better cooling.

Simple Trick To Improve Cooler Performance

This piece explains cooler cooling tips, experts explain a simple household solution to improve air cooler performance during hot summer days. Many people complain that their cooler does not give enough cold air, especially when temperatures rise. According to the report, this often happens due to dirty water, clogged cooling pads, or mosquito growth inside the tank.

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Alum as a Cooling Water Solution

One of the easiest ways to improve cooling is by using fitkari (alum) in the cooler water. It says that adding a small piece of alum helps clean the water and improves overall cooling performance. Alum works by removing dirt and tiny particles from water. It causes these particles to settle at the bottom, leaving cleaner water above.

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How Alum Cleans Water

Alum causes dust, dirt and minute particles present in the water to clump together. This process helps keep the water clearer for a longer time, which improves airflow from the cooler.

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Reduces Smell And Improves Hygiene

Another important benefit mentioned is that alum helps reduce bad smell from stagnant water. In hot weather, water stored in coolers can start smelling due to bacteria growth. The article explains that alum helps slow down this process, making the air fresher and cleaner.

It also notes that mosquitoes often breed in stored cooler water. By adding alum, the chances of mosquito larvae growing inside the tank are reduced. This makes the cooler more hygienic and safer to use in homes during summer.

Better Cooling Efficiency

Clean water helps cooling pads work better. When pads are not blocked by dirt, they absorb water properly and release cooler air into the room. This improves the overall cooling effect of the cooler. Experts also advise that alum should be used in small amounts only, as too much can affect water quality. Regular cleaning of the cooler tank is still necessary for best results.

In conclusion, a simple and low-cost item like alum can help improve cooler performance. It keeps water cleaner, reduces smell, controls mosquitoes, and helps the cooler produce better air during extreme summer heat.