Adding a small piece of fitkari (alum) to the cooler water can improve its cooling performance. Alum helps clean the water by causing dirt and particles to settle.
Explorer
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
How Alum Can Boost Your Air Cooler’s Performance This Summer
A simple summer hack to improve air cooler performance using alum (fitkari) in water. It helps clean impurities, reduce bad smell, prevent mosquitoes, and enhance cooling efficiency.
- Adding alum to cooler water cleans it effectively.
- Alum reduces smell and prevents mosquito breeding.
- Cleaner water improves cooler's air-cooling efficiency.
- Use small amounts of alum; clean cooler regularly.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is a simple household item that can improve air cooler performance?
How does alum help in cleaning cooler water?
Alum causes dust, dirt, and tiny particles in the water to clump together. This process makes the water clearer, improving airflow and the cooler's efficiency.
Can alum reduce bad smells and prevent mosquito breeding in coolers?
Yes, alum helps reduce bad smells from stagnant water by slowing down bacterial growth. It also reduces the chances of mosquito larvae growing in the cooler tank, making it more hygienic.
How does cleaner water improve a cooler's cooling efficiency?
Clean water allows the cooling pads to work better. When not clogged with dirt, the pads absorb water properly and release cooler air more effectively into the room.
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