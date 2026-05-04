Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay begins his day with steamed idlis and coconut chutney.

His lunch includes brown rice, grilled chicken, and vegetables.

Evenings feature a light mixed fruit salad for recovery.

Mutton biryani and dosa with chicken curry are cheat meals.

Thalapathy Vijay, the Kollywood icon turned Tamil Nadu's political powerhouse after his stunning 2026 election victory, keeps his superstar physique in check with a smart, flavorful diet even at 50. From steamed idlis kicking off his day to decadent mutton biryani as a rare treat, his food choices blend South Indian comfort with fitness discipline. Fans obsess over this "Vijay Menu," revealed through family insights and chef secrets, proving the man behind Leo and GOAT savors every bite mindfully. Dive into the full scoop on what fuels the Thalapathy.

Morning Fuel

Vijay's day begins light and traditional. As per The TOI report He opts for two fluffy idlis paired with tangy coconut chutney, delivering just the right carbs without excess calories. This simple Tamil Nadu breakfast staple keeps him energized for early workouts or political meetings. It's a habit rooted in his Chennai upbringing, where home-cooked idlis symbolise health and nostalgia. Nutritionists praise this choice for its low-glycemic index, aiding steady blood sugar levels essential for his high-energy lifestyle.

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Power Lunch

Midday meals pack protein and balance. Vijay enjoys 200 grams of steamed brown rice, which offers fiber over white rice for better digestion. He pairs it with 200 grams of grilled chicken or fresh fish, rich in lean protein to build muscle during his rigorous gym sessions. A side of 100 grams sautéed green veggies, like spinach or beans, adds vitamins and crunch. This disciplined plate supports his six-pack abs, as seen in action flicks, while nodding to coastal Tamil flavors he grew up loving.

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Light Evenings

Dinner stays ultra-clean to unwind. A vibrant mixed fruit salad featuring apples, oranges, pomegranate seeds, and bananas provides natural sweetness and antioxidants. No heavy carbs here,Vijay prioritises recovery after long shoots or rallies. This routine, confirmed by close sources, helps him maintain under 10% body fat despite a busy schedule juggling films and politics. It's a testament to his commitment, often shared in fan interactions.

Cheat Day Delights

Discipline doesn't mean deprivation. Vijay's ultimate weakness? Mutton biryani from ace chef Mohammad Iyakkam, spiced to perfection with tender meat and basmati rice. He savors it during celebrations, like with his Vijay Makkal Iyakkam supporters, turning feasts into bonding moments. Another favorite: crispy dosa dunked in chicken curry, evoking street-side eateries from his Erode days. These indulgences recharge his soul amid a hectic life.

Sweet Indulgence

Mom Shobha Chandrasekhar spills the family secret: sakkarai pongal rules desserts. This Pongal festival special mixes moong dal, rice, jaggery, ghee, cardamom, and cashews into creamy bliss. Vijay's eyes light up for this ghee-laden treat, balancing his strict regimen with festive joy. It's pure Tamil heritage on a plate, sweet, aromatic, and irresistible.