Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleEating Too Much Junk Food Can Affect Your Child’s Brain For Life, New Study Warns

Eating Too Much Junk Food Can Affect Your Child’s Brain For Life, New Study Warns

A new study found that childhood junk food consumption may cause lasting brain changes linked to appetite, eating behaviour, and future obesity risk.

By : ANI | Updated at : 22 May 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Early junk food consumption alters brain appetite control circuits long-term.
  • Unhealthy diets in youth cause lasting feeding behavior changes.
  • Beneficial gut bacteria and prebiotics may reverse these effects.
  • Targeting gut microbiota shows promise for healthier eating habits.

Consuming large amounts of junk food early in life may cause lasting changes in the brain, even if a person later adopts a healthier diet. Scientists discovered that diets high in fat and sugar altered eating habits and affected brain regions responsible for controlling appetite.

However, some beneficial gut bacteria and prebiotic fibres showed potential in reversing part of these effects. According to a new study from University College Cork (UCC), Children who regularly eat high-fat, high-sugar foods may experience lasting changes in the brain that continue long after their diets improve.

Researchers also found that beneficial gut bacteria and prebiotic fibres could help reduce some of these long-term effects and support healthier eating behaviours later in life.

ALSO READ: Scientists Discover 'Sugar Code' On Human Cells That Could Revolutionise Cancer Diagnosis

Scientists at APC Microbiome, a leading research centre based at UCC, discovered that unhealthy diets during early life can alter how the brain controls appetite and feeding. These changes persisted even after the unhealthy diet ended and body weight returned to normal.

Today's children are surrounded by highly processed foods that are heavily marketed and easy to access. Sugary and fatty foods have become common at birthday parties, school events, sports activities, and even as rewards for good behaviour.

Researchers say this constant exposure may shape food preferences from an early age and encourage eating habits that continue into adulthood.

The study, which was published in Nature Communications, found that early exposure to calorie-dense, nutrient-poor foods can leave lasting effects on feeding behaviour.

Researchers used a preclinical mouse model and found that animals exposed to a high-fat, high-sugar diet early in life showed persistent changes in eating behaviour as adults.

The team linked these behavioural effects to disruptions in the hypothalamus, a brain region responsible for regulating appetite and energy balance.

The research also explored whether targeting the gut microbiome could help counter these effects. Scientists tested a beneficial bacterial strain (Bifidobacterium longum APC1472) along with prebiotic fibres (fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) and galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), naturally present in foods such as onions, garlic, leeks, asparagus and bananas, and widely available in fortified foods and prebiotic supplements).

According to the findings, both approaches showed potential benefits when given throughout life.

ALSO READ: Doc Talk | Bloating, Back Pain, Fatigue: Could It Be More Than Digestive Issues? Here's What You Should Know

Gut Bacteria May Help Restore Healthy Eating Patterns

"Our findings show that what we eat early in life really matters," said Dr. Cristina Cuesta-Marti, first author of the study.

"Early dietary exposure may leave hidden, long-term effects on feeding behaviour that are not immediately visible through weight alone," added Dr Cristina Cuesta-Marti.

Researchers found that unhealthy diets early in life disrupted brain pathways linked to feeding behaviour, with effects continuing into adulthood. The findings suggest this could raise the risk of obesity later in life.

Scientists also found that modifying the gut microbiota helped reduce these long-term effects. The probiotic strain Bifidobacterium longum APC1472 significantly improved feeding behaviour while causing only minor changes to the overall microbiome, suggesting a highly targeted effect. Meanwhile, the prebiotic combination (FOS+GOS) produced broader changes across the gut microbiome.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Before You Go

Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

Can eating junk food as a child permanently change my brain?

Yes, consuming large amounts of junk food early in life can cause lasting changes in brain regions that control appetite, even if you eat healthier later.

Are there ways to reverse the effects of unhealthy eating in childhood?

Beneficial gut bacteria and prebiotic fibers show potential in reversing some of the long-term effects of unhealthy childhood diets on eating habits.

Which part of the brain is affected by early junk food consumption?

Early exposure to unhealthy diets disrupts the hypothalamus, a brain region responsible for regulating appetite and energy balance.

What specific gut bacteria and prebiotics were studied?

The study examined Bifidobacterium longum APC1472 along with prebiotic fibers like fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) and galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS).

Published at : 22 May 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Junk Food Childhood Junk Food Effects Obesity Risk In Children Unhealthy Diet Effects Children's Eating Habits Brain Health Research Processed Food Impact
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Eating Too Much Junk Food Can Affect Your Child’s Brain For Life, New Study Warns
Eating Too Much Junk Food Can Affect Your Child’s Brain For Life, New Study Warns
Lifestyle
ABP Live Doc Talk | Exercise-Induced Asthma: Why Are Fit People Also At Risk? Know Here
ABP Live Doc Talk | Exercise-Induced Asthma: Why Are Fit People Also At Risk? Know Here
Lifestyle
Escape Delhi's Extreme Heat With These Budget-Friendly Hill Stations Perfect For A Summer Escape
Escape Delhi's Extreme Heat With These Budget-Friendly Hill Stations Perfect For A Summer Escape
Lifestyle
June 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Complete List Of Fasts And Festivals In Coming Month
June 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Complete List Of Fasts And Festivals In Coming Month
Advertisement

Videos

Iran–US tensions: Asim Munir Tehran visit postponed amid nuclear deal deadlock & rising uncertainty
Kedarnath yatra chaos: Long queues, mismanagement claims as pilgrims struggle for hours for darshan
Bhojshala case: Supreme Court plea challenges MP High Court verdict on worship rights dispute case
NEET paper leak case: Latur doctor turns approver after CBI probe, 11 arrests so far in case update
CBSE controversy: Students face revaluation chaos as website crashes & blurred answer sheets spark anger
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
India-Bangladesh Bilateral Relations: No Clear Reset In Sight
Opinion
Embed widget