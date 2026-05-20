Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Persistent bloating, back pain, and fatigue can signal health issues.

Ovarian cancer early signs are mild, often overlooked as common.

Daily or worsening symptoms for weeks warrant immediate medical consultation.

Age and family history increase, but vigilance is key always.

That constant feeling of bloating or unexplained tiredness may seem harmless, but sometimes, it could be your body asking for attention. It is important to understand that certain everyday symptoms should not always be ignored. Many women experience bloating, back pain, or fatigue and often assume it is due to food, stress, or routine lifestyle changes. While this is true in many cases, if these symptoms become frequent or do not go away, they may need a closer look. Ovarian cancer, in its early stages, often shows very mild and unclear signs. This is why it is sometimes detected late.

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When Bloating Feels Like More Than Just Indigestion

One of the most common signs is persistent bloating. This is different from feeling full after a heavy meal it is a continuous swelling or discomfort in the abdomen that stays for days or weeks. Along with this, some women may notice lower abdominal or back pain, feeling full very quickly after eating, needing to urinate more often, or feeling unusually tired without a clear reason. The challenge is that these symptoms are easy to ignore because they are common and can be linked to many minor issues. However, the key thing to watch is how often they happen and how long they last. If such symptoms occur almost daily for a few weeks or worsen over time, it is important to consult a doctor.

The Hidden Signs Women Should Not Ignore

The global health statistics indicate that ovarian cancer is a more serious type of cancer because it tends to be detected in a later stage. It rarely happens that women are diagnosed early on, and therefore, the importance of raising public awareness is important because early diagnosis can significantly impact successful treatment and cure.

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Age And Family History Raise The Risk

A woman's chances of being diagnosed with breast or ovarian cancer are greater when she is over 50 years old and has a family history of breast cancer or ovarian cancer. Women without these risk factors can also develop ovarian cancer, so they shouldn’t overlook the possibility of developing the disease based on previous results.

Unlike some of the other cancers, there is no simple routine screening test for ovarian cancer for everyone. Which makes it even more important to pay close attention to your body and notice any unusual or persistent changes.

This World Ovarian Cancer Day is a reminder to not ignore symptoms as “normal.” Paying attention to your body, recognising patterns, and seeking timely medical advice can help detect problems earlier. Sometimes, what seems like a small issue could be a signal worth checking.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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