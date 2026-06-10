Does Eating Potatoes Lead To Acidity? Here’s How To Avoid Discomfort

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Potatoes can cause heartburn, gas, and acidity for some people.

Experts say preparation methods, not potatoes themselves, cause issues.

Resistant starch and oily preparations worsen symptoms for sensitive systems.

Boiled potatoes are safer; avoid green ones and use a food diary.

Potatoes are consumed in one form or another in almost every household. However, many people complain of heartburn, gas, bloating, or acidity after eating potatoes. This often raises the question of whether potatoes are actually responsible for these digestive issues.

Does Eating Potatoes Really Cause Acidity?

Potatoes are a staple ingredient in Indian kitchens and are consumed in various forms in almost every household. However, many people experience heartburn, gas, bloating, or acidity after eating potatoes. This often raises the question: do potatoes actually increase acidity, or is there another reason behind these digestive issues? According to experts, in most cases, the problem is not the potato itself but the way it is prepared and an individual's digestive capacity.

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Do Potatoes Really Cause Gas?

According to a report by Ubie Health, potatoes contain resistant starch, a type of starch that is not completely digested in the small intestine and reaches the large intestine. There, gut bacteria ferment it, which can lead to gas formation. In some people, this gas may cause symptoms such as bloating, heaviness, and acidity. Individuals with sensitive digestive systems are more likely to experience these issues.

Who May Face Problems?

People suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or frequent digestive disorders may experience increased discomfort after consuming large quantities of potatoes. Although potatoes are generally considered safe and easy to digest, excessive consumption can cause gas, bloating, and stomach pain in some individuals.

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How Can Potatoes Be Consumed Right Way?

The way potatoes are prepared plays a significant role in how they affect digestion. Boiled or baked potatoes are generally easier to digest, whereas French fries, potato chips, or potatoes cooked with excessive oil and spices can put extra stress on the digestive system. Oily foods tend to slow down digestion, which may increase the chances of acidity and gas. Therefore, if you experience heartburn or discomfort after eating potatoes, it is important to pay attention to how they were prepared.

Experts also advise avoiding green-colored or sprouted potatoes. Such potatoes may contain higher levels of solanine, a naturally occurring toxic compound that can cause stomach pain, nausea, and other digestive problems.

If you notice that you frequently experience acidity after eating potatoes, try keeping a food diary for a few days. Note how the potatoes were prepared, the quantity you consumed, and any symptoms that appeared afterwards. This can help identify the actual cause of the problem and determine whether potatoes are truly triggering your digestive discomfort.

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Disclaimer: This information is based on research studies and expert opinions. It should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Before adopting any new activity, exercise routine, or dietary change, consult your doctor or a qualified healthcare professional to ensure it is appropriate for your individual health needs.

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