WWE confirmed on Friday that veteran professional wrestler Bronson Reed has passed away at the age of 38. The wrestler, whose birth name was Jermaine Haley, reportedly died due to medical complications, as per the statement released by the wrestling promotion.

The tragic news comes shortly after reports emerged that Reed had sustained serious injuries during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 7. According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live (via WrestlePurists), the Australian wrestler suffered multiple injuries, including broken ribs and a lacerated kidney.

WWE wrestler Bronson Reed died today at 38 years old. His death came weeks after he suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, after he was thrown off stage by Oba Femi during a match. https://t.co/2aS3HiHaBs — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) November 28, 2026

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was among the first to report Reed's injury following the event. Reports suggested that his condition required him to remain in Saudi Arabia even after the rest of the WWE contingent had returned to United States. He was reportedly accompanied by a senior international executive and a member of WWE's medical staff.

Although Reed was not part of an official match at Crown Jewel, he played a role in the World Tag Team Championship contest featuring The Vision's Bron Breakker and Austin Theory against Penta and Je'Von Evans.

During the event, Reed became involved in a physical altercation with Oba Femi. The confrontation ended with Femi throwing him off the stage and through a set of tables. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter subsequently reported that Reed sustained his injuries during this particular sequence.

Further updates from Alvarez last week indicated that Reed had returned home to continue his recovery following surgery.

Reed enjoyed two separate spells with WWE, initially joining the promotion in 2019 before departing in 2021. He returned in 2022 and remained associated with the company until 2026.

During his first stint, Reed established himself as a prominent name in WWE's developmental circuit and won the North American Championship once. After leaving the company, he competed for promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact Wrestling before making his WWE comeback.

His second run proved particularly successful, with the powerful Tsunami splash becoming his trademark finishing move. Reed registered notable victories over established stars, including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He also won the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

From 2025 onwards, Reed was part of The Vision faction. The group initially featured Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, with Austin Theory, Logan Paul and Maxxine Dupri subsequently becoming associated with it.

Beyond WWE, Reed also competed in several wrestling promotions in Australia and other parts of the world. He performed under different ring names during his career, including Jonah Rock, Jonah and J-Rock.

Reed is survived by his wife and daughter. His wife is currently expecting their second child.