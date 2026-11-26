Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Murmu urged homeopathy's tech integration, scientific research, and upgrades.

She emphasized scientific rigour, evidence crucial for homoeopathy's future credibility.

Murmu stressed compassion, patient dignity, safety must guide healthcare technology.

Accessible healthcare, education are pillars for India's Viksit Bharat 2047.

President Droupadi Murmu has called on homoeopathic institutions across India to embrace modern technology, strengthen scientific research and upgrade their academic infrastructure. Addressing a national convention in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, November 25, she mentioned that technological progress in healthcare must go hand in hand with compassion, patient safety and respect for human dignity.

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President Murmu Calls For AI And Digital Technology In Homoeopathy

Speaking at the National Scientific Convention on Homoeopathy-2026, held at Dr Abhin Chandra Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Bhubaneswar, Murmu pointed to the rapid changes taking place in science and technology. She said medical education and healthcare were being reshaped by developments in artificial intelligence, digital health, advanced diagnostics, genomics, big data analytics and precision medicine.

“Artificial Intelligence, digital health technologies, advanced diagnostic systems, genomics, big data analytics and precision medicine are changing healthcare and medical education. Our homoeopathic institutions must prepare themselves to engage meaningfully with these developments. Modern clinical infrastructure, digital health records, research laboratories, interdisciplinary collaboration and contemporary teaching methods are essential for institutional advancement,” the President said.

She congratulated the students, research scholars, scientists, delegates and experts attending the convention. Murmu also acknowledged India's progress in developing infrastructure for homoeopathic education, research and clinical practice, describing the system as an important part of the country's diverse healthcare landscape.

Emphasis On Scientific Research And Patient Safety

The President stressed that every system of medicine must uphold scientific rigour, evidence-based research and patient safety. She said the growth of homoeopathy should be supported by consistent scientific investigation, academic standards and professional accountability.

“This branch of medicine should continuously examine its foundations, evaluate its practices and strengthen its knowledge through appropriate scientific methods,” she added.

Murmu further highlighted the need for well-designed clinical studies, reliable research methods, systematic documentation and transparent reporting. According to her, the credibility of homoeopathy in academic and scientific circles would depend considerably on the quality and integrity of the evidence generated through research.

“The future credibility and academic standing of homoeopathy will depend significantly on the scientific integrity of its research and the quality of clinical evidence it generates. I urge research institutions, medical colleges, universities and professional organisations to collaborate in developing a strong research culture,” Murmu urged.

She also encouraged cooperation between different medical disciplines in areas such as public health, preventive healthcare, health education, clinical documentation and research, while recognising the scientific foundations and limitations of each discipline.

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Compassion Must Remain At The Heart Of Healthcare

Highlighting the human aspect of medical treatment, Murmu said technological developments should never overshadow empathy and patient welfare. She underlined that medical decisions must protect patients' dignity and safety while focusing on reducing suffering and improving quality of life.

“We must remember that technology may transform healthcare, but compassion must remain its foundation. Every medical decision must uphold the dignity, safety and welfare of the patient. The ultimate purpose of healthcare is to alleviate suffering and improve the quality of human life.”

Addressing students and young researchers, the President encouraged them to take an active role in shaping the future of homoeopathy rather than simply carrying forward its existing legacy. She outlined three guiding principles: developing curiosity and a commitment to lifelong learning, having the courage to investigate and patience to seek evidence, and remaining humble enough to accept new knowledge. She also reminded them to remain mindful of every patient's hopes, fears and dignity.

President Links Healthcare Access To Viksit Bharat 2047

Murmu described healthcare and education as two essential pillars of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. She called on medical institutions and professionals to work towards a healthcare system that is accessible, equitable and scientifically responsible.

The President also stressed the need to improve access to healthcare and education for people in rural areas, particularly those who depend heavily on public support to access medical services and educational opportunities.

(With inputs from IANS)

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