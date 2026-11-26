Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cutis Laxa causes loose, wrinkled skin, appearing aged.

Often genetic, infections or medications can also trigger it.

Skin loses elasticity; severe forms affect vital organs.

No cure; treatment manages symptoms, monitors organ health.

A rare condition called Cutis Laxa can make a person's skin appear unusually loose, saggy and wrinkled, sometimes making them look much older than their actual age. While the condition primarily affects the skin, certain forms can also impact vital organs such as the lungs, heart and blood vessels. Here's everything you need to know about its causes, symptoms and treatment.

What Is Cutis Laxa?

Cutis Laxa is a rare disorder in which the skin loses its natural elasticity and firmness. The condition affects elastin fibres, which are responsible for helping the skin stretch and return to its original shape.

Elastin fibres work like rubber bands, allowing the skin to regain its shape after being stretched. However, in people with Cutis Laxa, these fibres may become weak, damaged or reduced in number.

As a result, the skin starts becoming loose, saggy and visibly wrinkled. This is particularly noticeable around the face, neck, arms, legs and abdomen. Due to these changes, affected individuals may appear considerably older than their actual age.

Unlike ordinary wrinkles associated with ageing, Cutis Laxa is a medical condition that can affect people at different stages of life.

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What Causes Cutis Laxa?

Most cases of Cutis Laxa are associated with genetic changes. The condition can develop due to alterations in genes inherited from one or both parents, depending on the type of disorder.

Some individuals are born with the condition or develop visible symptoms during childhood, while others may experience its onset later in life.

In certain cases, Cutis Laxa can also develop after infections, inflammatory conditions or as a reaction to particular medications.

The severity of the condition varies from person to person. While some individuals experience changes mainly in their skin, severe forms can affect other parts of the body.

What Are The Symptoms Of Cutis Laxa?

The most noticeable symptom of Cutis Laxa is loose and wrinkled skin that lacks its normal elasticity. The skin may hang in folds, particularly around the face, neck and other body parts.

Other symptoms and complications may include:

Premature ageing appearance: The face may develop prominent wrinkles and sagging skin, making a person look older than their actual age.

Loose skin: The skin around the arms, legs, neck and abdomen may become unusually stretched and saggy.

Reduced skin elasticity: The skin may not return to its original shape easily after being stretched.

Organ-related complications: In severe forms, the condition may affect the lungs, heart and blood vessels.

Since the condition can affect more than just the skin, it should not be dismissed as a cosmetic concern.

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Can Cutis Laxa Affect Internal Organs?

Yes, certain forms of Cutis Laxa can affect internal organs and connective tissues throughout the body.

In some cases, the condition may involve the lungs, heart and blood vessels, potentially leading to serious health complications.

This is why medical evaluation is important even when the most visible symptoms appear to be limited to the skin. Doctors may recommend additional tests to assess whether internal organs have been affected.

How Is Cutis Laxa Treated?

There is currently no definitive treatment that can completely cure Cutis Laxa. Treatment mainly focuses on managing symptoms and addressing complications based on the severity of the condition.

Doctors may recommend regular monitoring of the lungs, heart and blood vessels to identify potential complications at an early stage.

In some cases, plastic surgery may be considered to improve the appearance of loose skin, particularly around the face and other affected areas.

The treatment approach depends on the individual's symptoms, overall health and the organs involved.

When Should You Consult A Doctor?

If someone experiences unusually loose skin, excessive wrinkling at a young age or noticeable changes in skin elasticity, they should consult a dermatologist.

Early medical evaluation can help identify the condition and determine whether other parts of the body are affected. Appropriate monitoring and medical care can also help manage associated complications.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and is based on available research and medical information. It should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for concerns related to your health.

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