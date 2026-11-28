The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has indicated that it may support the Centre's revised Delimitation Bill, with senior party sources saying the Union government has addressed the key demands raised by party president M K Stalin. Speaking to India Today and CNN-News18, senior DMK sources said the government had agreed to what Stalin had insisted on. Asked whether the party would support the Bill, the sources reportedly replied, "Looks like."

The indication comes ahead of a crucial meeting of DMK Members of Parliament scheduled for 10 am on Saturday (November 28), where the party will discuss the proposed legislation and decide its position. The DMK's formal stand is expected to be announced after the meeting.

Stalin's Two Key Demands On Delimitation

The DMK's indication comes after Stalin reiterated the party's two key demands on Friday. He had insisted that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats must be protected even after the proposed expansion of the House.

He had also demanded that the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among states, based on the 1971 Census, remain unchanged for another 25 years.

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Why DMK's Support Matters For The Centre

The DMK's position is significant for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, which requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament to pass the constitutional amendment.

The DMK has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha, and its support could contribute to the numbers needed by the government. The revised legislation is expected to be taken up during the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30.

However, the party's indication of possible support is not a formal commitment. Its position will become clear after Stalin's meeting with the MPs on Saturday.