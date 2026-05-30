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HomeHealthABP Live Doc Talk: Why Your Haircare Routine May Not Be Helping With Hair Thinning? Know Here

ABP Live Doc Talk: Why Your Haircare Routine May Not Be Helping With Hair Thinning? Know Here

Hair thinning may be linked to underlying health factors rather than haircare products. Experts explain why clinical assessment plays a crucial role in addressing hair loss.

By : Dr Debraj Shome | Updated at : 30 May 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hair thinning is a clinical issue, not a cosmetic one.
  • Identify internal factors like deficiencies and hormonal imbalances.
  • Effective treatment requires clinical assessment and targeted interventions.
  • Focus on biological regeneration, not just topical haircare.

The haircare industry is built on the premise that the right product will fix the problem. For the vast majority of people dealing with genuine hair thinning, that premise is wrong, and acting on it is how months of treatable hair loss become irreversible follicular damage.

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The Problem With Treating Hair Thinning Like A Haircare Problem

Hair thinning is not a cosmetic issue, but a clinical one. The follicle is a living, metabolically active structure governed by hormonal signals, nutritional availability, oxidative balance, and genetic predisposition. When any of these factors are disrupted, the follicle responds by shortening its growth phase, miniaturising the hair shaft, and eventually ceasing to produce terminal hair altogether. No shampoo, serum, or scalp oil operates at this biological level. They work on the hair shaft and the scalp surface structures that are downstream of the problem, not the source of it.

What Most Routines Miss

The most commonly missed drivers of hair thinning are the ones that require a blood test to identify. Low ferritin, Vitamin D deficiency, thyroid dysfunction, and elevated androgens are among the most frequent culprits in clinical practice, and none of them responds to topical treatment. A patient can use the most expensive hair growth serum on the market for a year and see no meaningful improvement if the underlying deficiency driving their shedding has never been identified or corrected. The routine is not failing because it is the wrong product. It is failing because it is the wrong intervention entirely.

What Actually Works

Effective treatment for hair thinning begins with a clinical assessment, trichoscopy to evaluate follicular health directly, and a targeted panel of bloodwork. Where follicular support is needed, evidence-based interventions work at the biological level that topical products cannot reach. Research is increasingly establishing why.

A study titled 'Activation of Bulge Stem Cells through Mechano-Stimulation and ECM Remodeling: Emerging Paradigms in Hair Follicle Regeneration,' published in Stem Cell Reviews and Reports and co-authored by specialists at the QR678 research platform, demonstrates that the follicle's extracellular matrix, the structural environment surrounding hair follicle stem cells, plays a central role in governing whether follicles remain dormant or re-enter active growth. Mechano-activation approaches that target this matrix have shown 20–30% hair density gains in Phase II clinical trials, while targeted formulations such as QR678, which deliver defined signals directly to the follicular microenvironment, support stem cell reactivation at precisely the biological level where thinning originates. 

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The Honest Answer

A haircare routine has a legitimate role in maintaining scalp hygiene and the hair shaft. However, it does not have the biological reach to reverse thinning driven by internal deficiencies, hormonal disruption, or oxidative follicular damage. Recognising that distinction and acting on it by seeking a clinical assessment, rather than a better shampoo, is where recovery from hair thinning actually begins.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are haircare products often ineffective for genuine hair thinning?

Hair thinning is a clinical issue stemming from biological factors like hormones, nutrition, or genetics. Shampoos and serums work on the surface and cannot address these internal causes.

What are the common underlying causes of hair thinning that topical treatments miss?

Common culprits include low ferritin, Vitamin D deficiency, thyroid issues, and elevated androgens. These require blood tests and clinical correction, not just external products.

What is the effective approach to treating hair thinning?

Effective treatment involves clinical assessment, trichoscopy, and bloodwork to identify underlying causes. Evidence-based interventions then work at the biological level to support hair follicle health.

Can haircare routines play any role in managing hair thinning?

Yes, haircare routines are important for maintaining scalp hygiene and the health of the hair shaft itself. However, they cannot reverse thinning caused by internal biological issues.

About the author Dr Debraj Shome

Dr Debraj Shome is the Director and Co-Founder of The Esthetic Clinics and Esthetic Centers International Pvt. Ltd., he is a globally renowned facial plastic and cosmetic surgeon with over 20 years of experience in aesthetic medicine, facial plastic surgery, hair restoration, and oculoplastic surgery. Dr Shome is widely recognised for his contributions to cosmetic surgery, innovation, and clinical research.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hair Fall Treatment Hair Growth Haircare Routine Hair Thinning Hair Loss Causes Healthy Hair Growth
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