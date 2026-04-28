Ditch Sodas, Choose Bael Sharbat For Better Hydration And Gut Health

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bael sharbat emerges as healthy alternative to Diet Coke.

Nutritionists recommend bael sharbat for cooling and hydration.

Bael sharbat aids digestion, stabilizes energy with natural nutrients.

Homemade bael sharbat offers a balanced, hydrating summer drink.

India’s summer is getting fiercer, and with the Diet Coke shortage adding to the heatwave blues, many are asking what to drink now. Instead of reaching for fizzy, low‑calorie sodas, experts are pointing to a humble desi cooler: bael (wood‑apple) sharbat. Long a staple in Indian households, this golden, slightly tangy drink is being rebranded as a “super summer drink” for its cooling effect, hydration power and gut‑friendly nutrition.

What Nutritionist Suggests

Kiran Dalal, chief clinical nutritionist at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, calls bael sharbat “generally a healthy summer drink, especially when prepared with minimal added sugar.” She explains that it has a “natural cooling effect and helps prevent heat stress and dehydration.” In contrast, Dalal is blunt about Diet Coke: “Diet Coke is not ‘healthy’. It’s just low‑calorie. It provides no vitamins, no electrolytes, and no real hydration benefits needed in extreme heat.”

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Health Benefits Of Bael Sharbat

Bael sharbat also helps with digestion and stabilises energy. The fruit is rich in fibre and natural sugars that give a gentle energy boost without the crash often seen after sugary sodas. Its pulp‑based drink form carries water, electrolytes like potassium, and micronutrients that support the body during long, hot days. Experts say consuming it in moderation can guard against constipation, while over‑eating raw or unripe bael may sometimes cause it due to high tannin content.

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How To Make Bael Sharbat At Home

Making bael sharbat at home is simple, Crack open the hard shell, scoop out the pulp, mix it with water, strain, and add a touch of jaggery or lime if needed. Serve chilled. This light, homemade version skips artificial colours and preservatives, offering a far more balanced alternative to processed soft drinks. Bael sharbat hydrates you, supports your gut, replenishes electrolytes, and keeps your energy stable, while Diet Coke just gives you a cold, fizzy moment. In peak summer, the message is clear: traditional, desi coolers like bael sharbat may be exactly what the heatwave‑hitting body needs.