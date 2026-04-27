Popping Ibuprofen, Diclofenac In Summers? 4 Risks Associated With Regular Use Of Painkillers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NSAID painkillers may increase kidney damage risk in heat.

Dehydration and heat stress worsen medication risks.

Elderly, those with kidney issues are most vulnerable.

Prevent kidney stress by staying hydrated, limiting NSAIDs.

As temperatures climb, many people reach for over-the-counter painkillers to manage heat-induced headaches, muscle soreness from travel, or body pain caused by dehydration. While these medications provide quick comfort, experts are warning that using common painkillers in hot weather may quietly increase the risk of kidney damage. This danger is particularly high when these drugs are combined with the effects of dehydration and heat stress, which can significantly alter how the body functions, making this a critical health concern during the summer months.

Experts Advice On Ibuprofen

Most widely used painkillers, such as Ibuprofen and Diclofenac, belong to a class known as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). While these drugs effectively reduce inflammation and block pain signals, they also impact blood flow to the kidneys. Dr. Vikram Kalra, Principal Director of Nephrology and Kidney Transplant at Aakash Healthcare Multi-Speciality Hospital, explained the danger: “While these medications provide quick relief, their use during hot weather can quietly increase the risk of kidney damage, especially when combined with dehydration and heat stress".

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Dr. Kalra emphasized that this risk is especially important for the elderly, individuals with pre-existing kidney conditions, and those who take medications regularly. Under normal conditions, short-term use of these drugs is generally considered safe for healthy individuals. However, the risk profile changes during summer, as the body loses fluids rapidly through sweating, which reduces blood flow to the kidneys and impairs their ability to filter waste effectively.

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Symptoms Of Kidney Stress

One of the biggest challenges is that early signs of kidney stress are often subtle and easily overlooked. By the time more serious symptoms appear, significant kidney damage may have already occurred. Symptoms that should not be ignored include fatigue, reduced urine output, swelling in the legs, and mild confusion.

Preventive Steps

To protect kidney health during the warmer months, experts recommend several simple preventive steps:

Stay well-hydrated by drinking water regularly, even before feeling thirsty.

Avoid taking painkillers on an empty stomach or while dehydrated.

Limit unnecessary or prolonged use of NSAIDs.

Seek medical advice if pain persists, rather than relying on repeated self-medication

. Consult a doctor before using painkillers if you have existing health conditions.

Additionally, non-drug approaches such as rest, cold compresses, stretching, and proper hydration can help relieve minor aches without putting extra strain on the kidneys.



[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]







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