Desi Videshi Food Trend: 6 Unique Dishes Everyone Is Talking About

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A new fusion dessert is taking over the internet and sparking strong reactions from food lovers. Called the cromun, this unique creation combines a classic French croissant with India’s beloved gulab jamun. While fusion food is not new, this unusual pairing has surprised many, quickly going viral on social media.

Some people are excited to try this creative mix, while others feel it changes the original taste of traditional sweets. Whether you love it or not, the Cromun has become a trending topic, showing how modern food experiments continue to reshape the way we experience desserts.

6 Trending Fusion foods

Cromun

The cromun is a creative dessert that blends two very different culinary worlds. It takes a buttery, flaky croissant and fills it with gulab jamun, a soft, syrup-soaked Indian sweet made from khoya. The croissant adds a crispy outer layer, while the gulab jamun brings a rich, sugary and slightly floral flavour. This combination creates a contrast of textures and tastes, making it both surprising and indulgent. The idea is to offer something new by mixing traditional recipes from different cultures into one modern dessert experience.





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Gulab Jamun Cheese Cake

Gulab jamun cheesecake is a rich fusion dessert combining creamy, cardamom-scented cheesecake with soft gulab jamun balls, usually set on a buttery digestive biscuit crust. It is often enhanced with saffron and rose water, then garnished with pistachios and edible silver leaf (Varq).





Golgappa Shots

Golgappa Shots are a modern, upscale twist on traditional Indian pani puri, featuring crispy puri stuffed with potato/chickpea masala placed over shot glasses filled with tangy mint water or flavored drinks. Popular at parties, they are often infused with vodka or creative flavors like guava, cranberry, or chocolate for a unique, hygienic, and experiential presentation.





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Biryani Arancini Balls

Biryani arancini balls are a fusion appetizer that turns leftover biryani into crispy, cheese-stuffed rice balls. The cold rice is mixed with egg or binding agents, stuffed with mozzarella, coated in breadcrumbs, and deep-fried until golden. It’s a perfect way to repurpose leftovers, often served with yogurt-based dips like raita or mint chutney.





Chocolate Samosa

A delightful twist on traditional sweets, the chocolate samosa blends crispy, golden pastry with a rich, melted chocolate filling. Best enjoyed warm, it offers a perfect balance of crunch and indulgence, making it an exciting treat for dessert lovers.

(Image Source: Pinterest/danischuelke)

Butter Chicken Pasta





Butter chicken pasta is a popular Indo-Italian fusion dish combining succulent, marinated chicken thighs in a creamy, spiced tomato sauce with tender pasta, typically penne or shells. It is made by cooking charred chicken in a rich sauce of butter, garlic, ginger, cashews, spices, and cream, often topped with fenugreek leaves (kasoori methi) and cilantro.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]