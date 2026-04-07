Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleDesi Videshi Food Trend: 6 Unique Dishes Everyone Is Talking About

Desi Videshi Food Trend: 6 Unique Dishes Everyone Is Talking About

Fusion foods like cromun, chocolate samosa, and butter chicken pasta are trending online, blending Indian and global flavours while sparking debate over creativity and tradition in modern cuisine.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A new fusion dessert is taking over the internet and sparking strong reactions from food lovers. Called the cromun, this unique creation combines a classic French croissant with India’s beloved gulab jamun. While fusion food is not new, this unusual pairing has surprised many, quickly going viral on social media.

Some people are excited to try this creative mix, while others feel it changes the original taste of traditional sweets. Whether you love it or not, the Cromun has become a trending topic, showing how modern food experiments continue to reshape the way we experience desserts. 

6 Trending Fusion foods

Cromun

The cromun is a creative dessert that blends two very different culinary worlds. It takes a buttery, flaky croissant and fills it with gulab jamun, a soft, syrup-soaked Indian sweet made from khoya. The croissant adds a crispy outer layer, while the gulab jamun brings a rich, sugary and slightly floral flavour. This combination creates a contrast of textures and tastes, making it both surprising and indulgent. The idea is to offer something new by mixing traditional recipes from different cultures into one modern dessert experience. 


Pinterest

ALSO READ | Pradosh Vrat April 2026: Know Full Dates, Puja Timings, Significance And More

Gulab Jamun Cheese Cake

Gulab jamun cheesecake is a rich fusion dessert combining creamy, cardamom-scented cheesecake with soft gulab jamun balls, usually set on a buttery digestive biscuit crust. It is often enhanced with saffron and rose water, then garnished with pistachios and edible silver leaf (Varq).


Pinterest

Golgappa Shots

Golgappa Shots are a modern, upscale twist on traditional Indian pani puri, featuring crispy puri stuffed with potato/chickpea masala placed over shot glasses filled with tangy mint water or flavored drinks. Popular at parties, they are often infused with vodka or creative flavors like guava, cranberry, or chocolate for a unique, hygienic, and experiential presentation.


Pinterest

ALSO READ | Struggling With Poor Digestion? Add This Vegetable With 19g Protein, 8g Fibre To Your Plate

Biryani Arancini Balls

Biryani arancini balls are a fusion appetizer that turns leftover biryani into crispy, cheese-stuffed rice balls. The cold rice is mixed with egg or binding agents, stuffed with mozzarella, coated in breadcrumbs, and deep-fried until golden. It’s a perfect way to repurpose leftovers, often served with yogurt-based dips like raita or mint chutney.


Pinterest

Chocolate Samosa

A delightful twist on traditional sweets, the chocolate samosa blends crispy, golden pastry with a rich, melted chocolate filling. Best enjoyed warm, it offers a perfect balance of crunch and indulgence, making it an exciting treat for dessert lovers.

 

(Image Source: Pinterest/danischuelke)
(Image Source: Pinterest/danischuelke)

Butter Chicken Pasta


Pinterest

Butter chicken pasta is a popular Indo-Italian fusion dish combining succulent, marinated chicken thighs in a creamy, spiced tomato sauce with tender pasta, typically penne or shells. It is made by cooking charred chicken in a rich sauce of butter, garlic, ginger, cashews, spices, and cream, often topped with fenugreek leaves (kasoori methi) and cilantro.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of reactions has the Cromun received?

Reactions have been mixed. Some people are excited by the creative fusion, while others feel it alters the traditional taste of gulab jamun and croissants.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 07 Apr 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Fusion Foods Gulab Jamun Cheesecake Butter Chicken Pasta Biryani Arancini Balls Cromun Dessert Chocolate Samosa
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Desi Videshi Food Trend: 6 Unique Dishes Everyone Is Talking About
Desi Videshi Food Trend: 6 Unique Dishes Everyone Is Talking About
Lifestyle
World Health Day 2026: History, Theme, And Global Importance Explained
World Health Day 2026: History, Theme, And Global Importance Explained
Lifestyle
On World Health Day 2025, Soha Ali Khan Reveals The ONE Habit Every Woman Should Start Today
On World Health Day 2025, Soha Ali Khan Reveals The ONE Habit Every Woman Should Start Today
Lifestyle
Pradosh Vrat April 2026: Know Full Dates, Puja Timings, Significance And More
Pradosh Vrat April 2026: Know Full Dates, Puja Timings, Significance And More
Advertisement

Videos

US Iran conflict: Trump’s Hardline on Strait of Hormuz Sparks Tensions Amid Ongoing War
War Update: Escalation Continues Amid Trump’s Threats and Regional Attacks
War Alert: Trump’s Controversial Press Conference Raises Questions Amid Ongoing War
Breaking News: Trump Issues “One-Night Destruction” Warning to Iran Amid Ongoing War
Middle East conflict: Iran Expands Attacks Across Region as War Enters Day 39
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Strategic Autonomy In Action: Why Russia Still Matters to India’s Energy Security
Opinion
Embed widget