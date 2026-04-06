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HomeHealthStruggling With Poor Digestion? Add This Vegetable With 19g Protein, 8g Fibre To Your Plate

Struggling With Poor Digestion? Add This Vegetable With 19g Protein, 8g Fibre To Your Plate

A doctor highlights edamame as a powerful vegetarian food rich in protein and fibre. This nutrient combination supports digestion, improves gut health, and helps control appetite.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
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Getting enough protein on a vegetarian diet can often feel challenging, but experts say there are simple and effective options available. A doctor has highlighted one such plant-based food that not only delivers high protein but also offers a strong dose of fibre, making it a smart addition to daily meals.

This combination plays an important role in improving digestion, supporting gut health, and keeping hunger under control. With more people focusing on balanced nutrition, this food is gaining attention as an easy way to meet both protein and fibre needs without relying on animal-based sources.

  Complete Plant-Based Protein Source

According to doctor insights shared online, edamame stands out as a powerful vegetarian option. It is considered a complete protein, meaning it provides all essential amino acids required by the body. A single cup can offer around 17 to 19 grams of protein along with nearly 8 grams of fibre, making it highly nutritious.

The doctor Sood said, “This is one of the easiest ways to hit both your protein and your fibre goals that most people are completely overlooking. Edamame isn't just a snack. It's one of the few plant foods that provides a complete protein. One cup gives you around 17 to 19 grams of protein plus about eight grams of fibre.”

This may contain: green beans with seasoning in a black bowl on a red cloth next to some spices

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Why Protein And Fibre Together Matter

The combination of protein and fibre is especially beneficial for overall health. Protein helps in building and repairing muscles, while also keeping you full for longer. Fibre, on the other hand, supports gut health by feeding healthy bacteria and improving digestion.

The expert explained, “The combination is extremely powerful. The protein helps in muscle repair and keeps you full. And the fibre will feed your gut bacteria, helping produce compounds that support your gut health. Together, they will slow your digestion and help you regulate your appetite.”

This means that including such foods in your diet can reduce overeating and support weight management in a natural way.

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Easy Ways To Add It To Your Diet

Instead of eating it occasionally, experts suggest making edamame a regular part of meals. It can be used in many simple ways such as adding it to salads, mixing it into grain bowls, or serving it as a side dish with lunch or dinner.

The doctor advised, “Here's how to actually use it. Add it as a side with meals instead of just snacking. Toss it into salads or grain bowls, or pair it with the main protein to easily boost your total intake. It's actually one of the simplest ways to score both protein intake and gut health in one food.”

This may contain: a bowl filled with guacamole and garnished with green olives

 A Smart Choice For Balanced Nutrition

With its strong nutritional profile, edamame offers an easy and effective way for vegetarians to meet daily protein needs while also improving digestion. Including such nutrient-rich foods in your routine can help maintain energy, support gut health, and keep appetite in check.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a highly recommended plant-based food for vegetarians to meet protein and fiber needs?

Edamame is highlighted as an excellent plant-based option. It provides a complete protein and a significant amount of fiber, aiding digestion and satiety.

Why is the combination of protein and fiber beneficial for health?

Protein aids in muscle repair and promotes fullness, while fiber supports gut health and improves digestion. Together, they help regulate appetite and can aid in weight management.

How can edamame be easily incorporated into meals?

Edamame can be added to salads, mixed into grain bowls, or served as a side dish with lunch or dinner to boost protein and fiber intake.

Is edamame a complete protein source?

Yes, edamame is considered a complete protein source, meaning it contains all the essential amino acids required by the body.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
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Protein Rich Food Health Benefits Edamame
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