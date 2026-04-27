Cut Mangoes Like a Pro: The Easy Glass Trick Everyone Is Talking About

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral social media trick simplifies mango preparation using a glass.

This hack efficiently separates mango pulp from the peel.

Benefits include no wasted pulp, less mess, and saved time.

Users cut mango in half, then slide pulp into a glass.

Mango season is here, and with it comes the joy of enjoying this sweet, juicy fruit in every home. But while eating mangoes is fun, cutting and peeling them can often be messy and time-consuming. Sticky hands, uneven cuts, and wasted pulp are common problems many people face. That’s why a simple and smart mango-cutting trick is going viral on social media. This easy “glass hack” helps you remove the pulp quickly without wasting any fruit, making your mango experience smoother, cleaner, and much more enjoyable this summer.

Why This Mango Hack Is Going Viral

This mango peeling hack is becoming popular because it requires very little effort and almost no knife work. The biggest advantage is that no pulp is wasted, which is usually a common issue while cutting mangoes. People often like to serve mangoes neatly on a plate, but cutting them perfectly is not as easy as it looks. Even a small mistake can ruin the shape and leave pulp stuck to the peel. This new trick solves that problem completely.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh’s Rs 7 crore Bungalow: Bhajji’s Home In Jalandhar Has A Theatre And Cricket Room

The Viral ‘Glass Hack’ Everyone Is Talking About

This trick is trending on social media because it is simple and effective. You only need a regular glass—no special tools required. With this method, the mango pulp separates cleanly from the peel in one go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Marzi (@fareandfork)

How To Prepare The Mango

Before trying the hack, follow these basic steps:

Wash the mango properly.

Cut it into two large pieces using a knife.

Remove the seed (pit) from the middle.

Now you have two thick mango slices ready to use.

ALSO READ | 8 Breezy Beachwear Looks By Kriti Sanon That Define Easy Summer Style

Step-By-Step: How To Use The Glass Trick

Take a clean glass (steel or glass).

Hold the mango slice in your hand.

Place the edge of the glass between the pulp and the peel.

Gently press and slide the glass downward.

As you do this, the entire pulp will come off smoothly and fall into the glass in one piece.

Benefits Of This Simple Trick

No mango pulp is wasted

Saves time and effort

Keeps your hands less sticky

Gives perfectly shaped mango pieces

After removing the pulp, you can cut it into smaller pieces and serve it however you like.

Enjoy Mangoes Without The Hassle

This easy hack not only saves time but also makes eating mangoes more fun and convenient. With less effort and zero waste, you can enjoy every bite of your favourite summer fruit.